One Piece Chapter 1133: Exact release date, time and more

Get ready to explore with Straw Hats with the new chapter of One Piece. The official website just dropped the release date of One Piece Chapter 1133. The Straw Hats are ready to explore Elbaph as they just got reunited. While the new arc promises to bring new adventures, fans can expect the next few instalments packed with slightly less-than-usual doses of action and events as the arc gets underway. One Piece Chapter 1133 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1133 be released?

As per the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1133 will be released on Monday, December 9 at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter is scheduled to drop on Sunday, December 8 for international fans due to time zone differences. Fans around the world can use the table below to check the exact release time in their respective regions and catch the new chapter as soon as it becomes available.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7 AM, Sunday, December 8, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 AM, Sunday, December 8, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2024 Central European Time 4 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, December 9, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 AM, Monday, December 9, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1133?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1133?

The episode is expected to focus on the now-reunited Straw Hats and their Giant allies as they explore the new village they have arrived in. While no major events are expected from the issues, it will provide the necessary details about the village to the readers and set up the base for future events to unfold.

It will also focus on Luffy's lie about his promise to Loki detected by other Straw Hats as they are curious to know what he saw in the underworld. This can lead to a disagreement between Luffy and the Straw Hats as the former refuses to cancel his promise to Loki resulting in set up for a fight in the next issue.