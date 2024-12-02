Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Chapter 1133: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 02, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1133.

Get ready to explore with Straw Hats with the new chapter of One Piece. The official website just dropped the release date of One Piece Chapter 1133. The Straw Hats are ready to explore Elbaph as they just got reunited. While the new arc promises to bring new adventures, fans can expect the next few instalments packed with slightly less-than-usual doses of action and events as the arc gets underway.

One Piece Chapter 1133 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation)
One Piece Chapter 1133 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation)

Also Read: Good news for Solo Leveling fans in India! Reawakening film's theatrical release date preponed

When will the One Piece Chapter 1133 be released?

As per the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1133 will be released on Monday, December 9 at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter is scheduled to drop on Sunday, December 8 for international fans due to time zone differences. Fans around the world can use the table below to check the exact release time in their respective regions and catch the new chapter as soon as it becomes available.

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time7 AM, Sunday, December 8, 2024
Eastern Standard Time10 AM, Sunday, December 8, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time3 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2024
Central European Time4 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Monday, December 9, 2024
Australia Central Time1:30 AM, Monday, December 9, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1133?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

Also Read: Blackpink's Rose, Stray Kids, Twice, Treasure and others to close out the year with a bang: December K-pop comebacks

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1133?

The episode is expected to focus on the now-reunited Straw Hats and their Giant allies as they explore the new village they have arrived in. While no major events are expected from the issues, it will provide the necessary details about the village to the readers and set up the base for future events to unfold.

It will also focus on Luffy's lie about his promise to Loki detected by other Straw Hats as they are curious to know what he saw in the underworld. This can lead to a disagreement between Luffy and the Straw Hats as the former refuses to cancel his promise to Loki resulting in set up for a fight in the next issue.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On