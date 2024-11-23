Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Exciting news for Dragon Ball DAIMA fans as the release date for the next episode just dropped. In the previous episode, the party continued to move through the Third Demon Realm. They finally reached their target i.e. three Tamagami who were holding Dragon Balls of this plane. The upcoming episode will likely focus on a fight between Goku and Tamagami Number Three. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8 release date revealed.(Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8 release date and time

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8 of the Goku lead animation series is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 29, 2024. It will be released at 11:40 pm JST.

Since the episode will be simulcast, the release date will be the same across all regions. However, the time of release will vary due to different time zones. Fans can refer to the table below to find the exact time and ensure they catch the episode on time.

Pacific Time 7:40 am Friday November 29, 2024 Central Time 9:40 am Friday November 29, 2024 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday November 29, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:40 pm Friday November 29, 2024 Central European Time 4:40 pm Friday November 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:10 pm Friday November 29, 2024 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday November 29, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:40 am Saturday November 30, 2024

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 8?

The upcoming episode is expected to continue with a fight between Goku and Tamagami Number Three for the Dragon Ball of the realm they are in. In addition, the episode might also reveal more about Tamagamis as a group. The episode perhaps also includes the whereabouts of Vegeta, Bulma and Viccolo now that they are in this plane.