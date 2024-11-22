Chainsaw Man Chapter 185: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The wait is over! Chainsaw Man is back with a thrilling new chapter that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. With a fresh plot and unexpected twists, the latest instalment of this fan-favourite manga takes the story to exciting new heights, leaving readers eager for what's next. Denji's plan is set in action but little about it has been revealed so far. Thus, fans are curious as to how his lap running will aid him and the War Devil Yoru in escaping the Aging Devil's world. Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 will be released on Wednesday, November 27 (JST).(@Crunchyroll/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 185 release date and time

According to the official Shueisha MANGA Plus website, the next much-anticipated chapter will be released on Wednesday, November 27 in Japan. The chapter will be uploaded at midnight (JST) which will result in a release on Tuesday, November 26 for international fans. The exact time of the release will differ based on the viewer’s residential country. However, international fans can utilise the following table to catch the episode in time.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 185?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 185?

The upcoming episode is expected to elaborate on Denji's plan which will probably be related to Famine Devil Fami. Another alternative could be that Denji is trying to make his real body tired and hungry which will result in Pochita eating more Devils. This will help Denji in bringing more and more devils to Aging's world, creating chaos to force Primal Fear Devil to free him and Yoru.