Rockstar reveals they're working on ‘absolutely mind-blowing things’ with GTA 6

The 42nd annual Golden Joystick Awards have concluded, and this year’s celebration highlighted some of the best in gaming. Rockstar Games hints at Grand Theft Auto 6's ambition during Golden Joystick Awards, as several titles shine.(Rockstar Games)

Perhaps the most “fan-favourite” moment of the event came during Rockstar Games’ acceptance speech for Most Wanted Game, awarded to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI). David Manley of Rockstar teased the massive scale and ambition of the project, saying, “Thank you so much for this incredible award,” adding, “Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They're the most important thing for us. They mean a lot to us at Rockstar.”

“There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. So it's a real honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here. But thank you very much everybody, and yeah — more to come. Thank you.”

Although Manley didn’t confirm a PC release date, the game is currently slated to arrive on consoles in fall 2025, with the PC version likely following later based on Rockstar’s history.

Black Myth: Wukong claims ultimate Game of the Year at Golden Joystick Awards

The biggest winner of the night was Black Myth: Wukong, which took home the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year award. Its developer, Game Science, hinted at exciting new developments for fans of the game.

“If you haven’t played Black Myth: Wukong yet, you are in luck,” Feng Ji, CEO of Game Science, thanked. “Now you have one more reason to give it a try! Of course, you might have already completed our game. That’s perfectly fine too. Keep following us, and there might just be some surprises waiting for you later this year.”

Meanwhile, Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also had impressive showings, each securing four awards. A surprise win in the PC Game of the Year category went to Satisfactory, which edged out contenders like Frostpunk 2 and Tactical Breach Wizards.