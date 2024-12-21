Jump Festa: A new Jujutsu Kaisen film is coming! Anime future confirmed with Culling Game sequel visual

On Saturday, Jump Festa 2025 opened the doors of the beloved fan convention experience with a highly coveted announcement attached to the future of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Confirming the continuation of the high-in-demand supernatural TV adaptation, the super stage dedicated to JJK unveiled a “super teaser visual” of the upcoming Culling Game Arc. Jujutsu Kaisen Hidden Inventory Premature Death Arc compilation film will open in Japanese theatres in May 2025. (X - @animejujutsu)

But that’s not all. The JJK fandom is in for another treat as the Hidden Inventory Premature Death Arc compilation film confirmation came along with its Japanese theatrical release date.

Also read | Superman: What is the ‘Yamcha Death Pose’? Iconic anime reference in 1st David Corenswet movie trailer

The Jujutsu Kaisen stage successfully launched the Jump Festa commotion into motion on Saturday, December 21, at 10:30 am JST. Though previously confirmed to greet the audience, Megumi Fushiguro voice actor Yuma Uchida's attendance at the event was cancelled due to health reasons.

New Jujutsu Kaisen film release date

The official Jujutsu Kaisen anime X/Twitter page released the key visuals for both the Culling Game Arc and the compilation film, which will open in Japanese theatres on May 30, 2025.

As overtly reflected in the anime film’s teaser image, the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc – adapted in Season 2 – follows the then-young friends Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto in school. The same season also brought alive the original manga’s infamous Shibuya Incident Arc.

Although MAPPA will continue to back the anime on the production, more details of the Culling Game sequel are yet to follow. It remains to be seen whether the following arc adaptation will be developed into an entire episodic season or another movie.

Also read | Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Check out the Jujutsu Kaisen Culling Game sequel's “super teaser visual”:

The MAPPA-produced anime's second season returned in July 2023, wrapping up the action months later in December. Shortly after the JJK Season 2 finale broadcast, official channels announced the series would continue the dark fantasy events with the Culling Game arc. The release date, staff-cast additions, or revisions are still a mystery.

Based on Gege Akutami's best-selling manga series, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has both seasons streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Later today, the Super Red Stage that embraced JJK officials will also roll out updates for Rurouni Kenshin, Spy x Family and Dragon Ball.