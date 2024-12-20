Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Fans of Kaiju No. 8, get ready for the next thrilling instalment! The eagerly awaited Chapter 120 of the hit manga is coming soon, and it's sure to bring more action, suspense, and monster mayhem. The series, which has captured the hearts of readers worldwide, continues to deliver high-stakes battles and intense character development. It will be especially interesting to watch if Kafka will be able to take down the Meireki Era Monster or not. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O_EN/X)

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 will be released in Japan on Friday, January 3, 2025, at midnight (JST). However, international fans will be able to read the latest chapter a day earlier, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The exact release time will vary depending on your region due to time zone differences. To ensure you're among the first to dive into the action before any spoilers hit, fans can refer to the table below for the specific release times in different regions. Be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for another exciting chapter of this monster-filled adventure.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, January 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, January 2, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4PM, Thursday, January 2, 2025 Central European Time 5PM, Thursday, January 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, January 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, January 2, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, January 3, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, January 3, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 120?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 119 as well.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 120?

The chapter will open with Kafka learning the recurrent status of Hoshina and Narumi. Neither of the two will be in a state to fight, hence, Kafka will ask Mina to assist him in the battle. This should bring an ordinance drop and give her some useful weapons to fight.

The Chapter should also give an update on the entire battlefield, especially Reno Ichikawa's arrival update to assess if he would be able to help out in this situation. Nonetheless, the issue will tease his arrival by then, meanwhile, Mina and Kafka will manage the situation on their own for a bit more time as Meireki charges towards them head-on.