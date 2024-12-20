Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120: Release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 20, 2024 11:45 PM IST

Read to know more about schedule, time and Kaiju No.8 Chapter 120.

Fans of Kaiju No. 8, get ready for the next thrilling instalment! The eagerly awaited Chapter 120 of the hit manga is coming soon, and it's sure to bring more action, suspense, and monster mayhem. The series, which has captured the hearts of readers worldwide, continues to deliver high-stakes battles and intense character development. It will be especially interesting to watch if Kafka will be able to take down the Meireki Era Monster or not.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O_EN/X)
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O_EN/X)

Also Read: 2024 SBS Drama Awards: Where to watch, lineup, nominees and more to look out for

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 release date and time

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 120 will be released in Japan on Friday, January 3, 2025, at midnight (JST). However, international fans will be able to read the latest chapter a day earlier, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The exact release time will vary depending on your region due to time zone differences. To ensure you're among the first to dive into the action before any spoilers hit, fans can refer to the table below for the specific release times in different regions. Be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for another exciting chapter of this monster-filled adventure.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Thursday, January 2, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Thursday, January 2, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time4PM, Thursday, January 2, 2025
Central European Time5PM, Thursday, January 2, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Thursday, January 2, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Thursday, January 2, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Friday, January 3, 2025
Australia Central Daylight Time1:30AM, Friday, January 3, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 120?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 119 as well.

Also Read: Song Joong Ki reveals wife Katy’s family background for the first time: ‘My mother-in-law…’

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 120?

The chapter will open with Kafka learning the recurrent status of Hoshina and Narumi. Neither of the two will be in a state to fight, hence, Kafka will ask Mina to assist him in the battle. This should bring an ordinance drop and give her some useful weapons to fight.

The Chapter should also give an update on the entire battlefield, especially Reno Ichikawa's arrival update to assess if he would be able to help out in this situation. Nonetheless, the issue will tease his arrival by then, meanwhile, Mina and Kafka will manage the situation on their own for a bit more time as Meireki charges towards them head-on.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On