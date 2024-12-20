Major JJK, My Hero Academia, Haikyu, Dan Da Dan and more anime announcements awaited at Jump Festa 2025
This weekend, the Jump Festa 2025 will finally lift the lid on some of the most-waited-for anime secrets associated with the Weekly Shonen Jump brand.
All hail Jump Festa 2025! An exhilarating anime-filled weekend is less than a day away. Fans of top Shonen Jump franchises Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyu, Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more are in for hot surprises these next two days as Chiba's Makuhari Messe halls open in Japan on Saturday-Sunday, December 21-22, 2024.
This year marks the 26th outing for the grand anime/manga convention. Although a few 2025 anime releases have already been announced in the past few days, mysteries attached to some of the biggest franchises are still under wraps. From anime release dates to other sneak peeks and brand-new trailer reveals, the 2025 Jump Festa is going all out with a lineup of 42 stage events this weekend. The Japan fan fest also features the Shonen Jump + stage for the first time ever, extending a segment entirely dedicated to celebrating the digital platform's 10th anniversary.
Also read | Superman: What is the ‘Yamcha Death Pose’? Iconic anime reference in 1st David Corenswet movie trailer
Latest Jump Festa updates
The following Jump Festa appearances have been cancelled due to artists' health issues.
- Megumi Fushiguro voice actor Yuma Uchida: Jujutsu Kaisen Red Stage slot on Saturday (Red Stage).
- Himura Kenshin voice actor Soma Saito: Rurouni Kenshin slot on Saturday (Red Stage).
- Chiaki Kobayashi: Hell's Paradise slot on Saturday (Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage) + Bleach slot on Sunday (Blue Stage).
Additionally, Japanese voice actress Makoto Koichi has been announced as a surprise addition to the performers' lineup for the Hell's Paradise slot on Saturday (Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage).
Where to watch Jump Festa 2025?
Like the past two years, the ‘Shonen Jump Channel Official’ YouTube page will be live-streaming the various stage events of the expansive Jump Festa ceremony.
International fans may check out the following official streaming links to watch announcements related to their favourite anime shows from the comfort of their homes.
- Red Stage: https://youtube.com/live/TP6q1Ul-zuM
- Blue Stage: https://youtube.com/live/EFRCAiOju3I
- Jump Studio Stage: https://www.youtube.com/live/V1y2zXETkm0
- Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage: https://youtube.com/live/TEJYzvcPYFM
2025 Jump Festa schedule
Day 1 lineup (December 21)
- Super Red Stage (goes live in India at 7 am IST)
- Jujutsu Kaisen - 10:30 to 11:10 am JST
- Rurouni Kenshin - 12:10 to 12:50 pm JST
- Spy x Family - 3:30 to 4:10 pm JST
- Dragon Ball - 5:10 to to 5:50 pm JST
- Super Blue Stage (live in India at 8:10 am)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - 11:40 am to 12: 10 pm JST
- Witch Watch - 1 to 1:30 pm JST
- Sakamoto Days 2:20 to 2:50 pm JST
- Gintama - 3:40 to 4:10 pm JST
- Dan Da Dan - 5 to 5:30 pm JST
- Jump Studio Stage (live in India at 8:50 am)
- Me & Robocco - 12:20 to 12:50 pm JST
- Undead Unluck - 1:40 to 2:10 pm JST
- Dr Stone - 3 to 3:30 pm JST
- Jump SQ - 4:20 to 4:50 pm JST
Also read | Dandadan season 2 set to be released in the summer of 2025
- Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage (live in India at 8:10 am)
- Ramen Akaneko + Oblivion Battery - 11:40 am to 12:20 pm JST
- 2.5 Dimensional Seduction - 12:50 to 1:30 pm JST
- Hell's Paradise - 2 to 2:30 pm JST
- Magilumiere - 3:10 to 3:50 pm JST
- Ron Kamonohashi - 4:20 to 5 pm JST
Day 2 lineup (December 22)
- Super Red Stage
- My Hero Academia - 10:30 to 11:10 am JST
- Chainsaw Man - 12:10 to 12:50 pm JST
- Blue Exorcist - 1:50 to 2:30 pm JST
- Kaiju No 8 - 3:30 to 4:10 pm JST
- One Piece - 5:10 to 6 pm JST
- Super Blue Stage
- Bleach - 11:40 am to 12:10 pm JST
- Haikyu - 1 to 1:30 pm JST
- Blue Box - 2:20 to 2:50 pm JST
- World Trigger - 5:40 to 4:10 pm JST
- Mission: Yozakura Family - 5 to 5:30 pm JST
- Jump Studio Stage
- Gag Manga Biyori - 11:40 am to 12:10 pm JST
- The Elusive Samurai - 1 to 1:30 pm JST
- Akane-banashi - 2:20 to 2:50 pm JST
- Moriarty the Patriot (Musical) - 3:40 to 4 pm JST
- Shonen Jump+ Stage: 10th Anniversary
- Tis Time for "Torture," Princess & Aharen Is Indecipherable - 11:40 am to 12: 20 pm JST
- You and I are Polar Opposites + Marriagetoxin + Kindergarten Wars - 12:50 to 1:30 pm JST
- Oshi no Ko - 2 to 2:30 pm JST
- Takopi's Original Sin - 3:10 to 3:40 pm JST
- Chained Soldier - 4:20 to 4:50 pm JST
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.