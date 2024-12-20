Major JJK, My Hero Academia, Haikyu, Dan Da Dan and more anime announcements awaited at Jump Festa 2025

All hail Jump Festa 2025! An exhilarating anime-filled weekend is less than a day away. Fans of top Shonen Jump franchises Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyu, Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more are in for hot surprises these next two days as Chiba's Makuhari Messe halls open in Japan on Saturday-Sunday, December 21-22, 2024. The Jump Festa 2025 ceremony will be held in Japan on December 21 and December 22, 2024. (Weekly Shonen Jump)

This year marks the 26th outing for the grand anime/manga convention. Although a few 2025 anime releases have already been announced in the past few days, mysteries attached to some of the biggest franchises are still under wraps. From anime release dates to other sneak peeks and brand-new trailer reveals, the 2025 Jump Festa is going all out with a lineup of 42 stage events this weekend. The Japan fan fest also features the Shonen Jump + stage for the first time ever, extending a segment entirely dedicated to celebrating the digital platform's 10th anniversary.

Also read | Superman: What is the ‘Yamcha Death Pose’? Iconic anime reference in 1st David Corenswet movie trailer

Latest Jump Festa updates

The following Jump Festa appearances have been cancelled due to artists' health issues.

Megumi Fushiguro voice actor Yuma Uchida: Jujutsu Kaisen Red Stage slot on Saturday (Red Stage).

Himura Kenshin voice actor Soma Saito: Rurouni Kenshin slot on Saturday (Red Stage).

Chiaki Kobayashi: Hell's Paradise slot on Saturday (Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage) + Bleach slot on Sunday (Blue Stage).

Additionally, Japanese voice actress Makoto Koichi has been announced as a surprise addition to the performers' lineup for the Hell's Paradise slot on Saturday (Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage).

Where to watch Jump Festa 2025?

Like the past two years, the ‘Shonen Jump Channel Official’ YouTube page will be live-streaming the various stage events of the expansive Jump Festa ceremony.

International fans may check out the following official streaming links to watch announcements related to their favourite anime shows from the comfort of their homes.

Red Stage: https://youtube.com/live/TP6q1Ul-zuM Blue Stage: https://youtube.com/live/EFRCAiOju3I Jump Studio Stage: https://www.youtube.com/live/V1y2zXETkm0 Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage: https://youtube.com/live/TEJYzvcPYFM

2025 Jump Festa schedule

Day 1 lineup (December 21)

Super Red Stage (goes live in India at 7 am IST)

Jujutsu Kaisen - 10:30 to 11:10 am JST Rurouni Kenshin - 12:10 to 12:50 pm JST Spy x Family - 3:30 to 4:10 pm JST Dragon Ball - 5:10 to to 5:50 pm JST

Super Blue Stage (live in India at 8:10 am)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - 11:40 am to 12: 10 pm JST Witch Watch - 1 to 1:30 pm JST Sakamoto Days 2:20 to 2:50 pm JST Gintama - 3:40 to 4:10 pm JST Dan Da Dan - 5 to 5:30 pm JST

Jump Studio Stage (live in India at 8:50 am)

Me & Robocco - 12:20 to 12:50 pm JST Undead Unluck - 1:40 to 2:10 pm JST Dr Stone - 3 to 3:30 pm JST Jump SQ - 4:20 to 4:50 pm JST

Also read | Dandadan season 2 set to be released in the summer of 2025

Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage (live in India at 8:10 am)

Ramen Akaneko + Oblivion Battery - 11:40 am to 12:20 pm JST 2.5 Dimensional Seduction - 12:50 to 1:30 pm JST Hell's Paradise - 2 to 2:30 pm JST Magilumiere - 3:10 to 3:50 pm JST Ron Kamonohashi - 4:20 to 5 pm JST

Day 2 lineup (December 22)

Super Red Stage

My Hero Academia - 10:30 to 11:10 am JST Chainsaw Man - 12:10 to 12:50 pm JST Blue Exorcist - 1:50 to 2:30 pm JST Kaiju No 8 - 3:30 to 4:10 pm JST One Piece - 5:10 to 6 pm JST

Super Blue Stage

Bleach - 11:40 am to 12:10 pm JST Haikyu - 1 to 1:30 pm JST Blue Box - 2:20 to 2:50 pm JST World Trigger - 5:40 to 4:10 pm JST Mission: Yozakura Family - 5 to 5:30 pm JST

Jump Studio Stage

Gag Manga Biyori - 11:40 am to 12:10 pm JST The Elusive Samurai - 1 to 1:30 pm JST Akane-banashi - 2:20 to 2:50 pm JST Moriarty the Patriot (Musical) - 3:40 to 4 pm JST

Shonen Jump+ Stage: 10th Anniversary