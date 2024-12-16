Dan Da Dan season finale release date out: Here's when and where to watch Momo, Okarun ‘go to the Cursed House’

In just a few days, the first season of Dan Da Dan will be past us as we await the topsy-turvy shenanigans of a much-anticipated and yet-to-be-announced Season 2. More information will follow at the upcoming 2025 Jump Festa in Tokyo from December 20 to 22. Dan Da Dan Episode 12: Let's Go to the Cursed House releases this Thursday, December 19, 2024. (Science SARU)

To recap the previous episode, Netflix pens the following synopsis for Dan Da Dan Episode 11, “First Love”: “Momo's childhood friend Jiji has come to stay with the Ayases. He explains that he needs Seiko's help with some strange phenomenon at his house.”

The official preview of Dan Da Dan Episode 12, “Let's Go to the Cursed House,” shows Momo and Okarun heading to Jiji's house to investigate a dark history. Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode will be out next week. Here’s what we know about the anime’s release schedule.

Dan Da Dan Episode 12 release date

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, December 19, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, December 19, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, December 19, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, December 19, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, December 19, at 9:30 pm

Japan Standard Time: Friday, December 20, at 12:26 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, December 20, at 2 am

Watch Dan Da Dan Episode 12 preview

Muse Asia's official synopsis of Episode 12 reads, “Momo and Okarun head to Jiji's house, located in a hot spring town, to investigate what happened to Jiji's family. Along the way, Okarun feels sad seeing at how close Momo and Jiji are, but he is drawn to Jiji's good nature. Arriving at Jiji's house in a remote area of the mountains, they immediately enter the house, but there are several figures watching them as they do...”

Where to watch Dan Da Dan episodes?

According to the official anime website, 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot. Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com