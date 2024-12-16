Tower of God Season 2 Episode 25: Exact release date, time and more

No need to sit in anticipation anymore as the release date for the next episode of Tower of God Season 2 just dropped. Episode 25 of the sequel will drop right around the time of Christmas festivities. Meanwhile, in the previous episode, as the final battle of Workshop Battle got postponed, Viole and the team accepted Reflejo's challenge. Viole was overpowered by a former ally who alleged that he was the strongest of all on the Archimedes. Elsewhere, Endorsi was called upon for one last escape from the Battlegrounds. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 25 release date revealed.(@animetv_jp/X)

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 25 release date and time

According to the official Tower of God website, Season 2, Episode 25 is scheduled for release on Sunday, December 22, at 11 PM (JST). International fans will be able to watch it on the same day, though the release time will vary based on their time zone. To ensure you don’t miss the latest episode, check the schedule below for the exact release time in your region.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday December 22, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday December 22, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday December 22, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday December 22, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday December 22, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday December 22, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday December 22, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday December 22, 2024 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 25?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 25?

The latest episode of the animation series will be titled Return of the King and will resume the battle between the FUG members and Viole's team. It is also expected to show Endorsi's win against her opponents and then join Viole to help him in the battle against Reflejo. It is to be seen if Viole will win and leave the Workshop Battlegrounds along with his teammates.