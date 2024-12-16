Park Shin Hye, Lee Dong Wook, Blackpink's Jennie, Jung Hae In and others nominated for 2nd Pinggyego Awards

Expanding the year-end festivities roster planned for K-entertainment loyalists, the 2nd Pinggyego Awards ceremony will return to its unfiltered and laid-back fun setting, spearheaded by “national MC” Yoo Jae Suk. The long-awaited comeback of the atypical Korean awards ceremony will again celebrate a departure from the stereotypical formalities associated with such events. Like last year, the upcoming gathering will switch up the schedule, urging top celebrities to get out of bed early as the 2024 Pinggyego Awards show kicks off on December 22 at 9 am KST. Park Shin Hye and Lee Dong Wook have been nominated for the Veteran Popular Star Award categories. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie received a nod in the Rising Popular Star Award category.(Instagram)

Engaging fan-favourite stars from the acting and music industries in light-hearted banter, the easy-going and relaxed ceremony has now welcomed fans with a grand invitation. On December 15, the official SNS platforms of channel ‘DdeunDdeun,’ backed by production company Antenna Plus, unveiled the golden welcoming gesture while K-media outlets announced this year’s deserving nominees.

The celebratory event held before this year ends and a new one commences will honour recipients with these titles: Veteran Popular Star Awards, Rising Popular Star Awards and the Grand Prize.

2024 Pinggyego Awards nominees

Veteran Popular Star Award - Female

Park Shin Hye

Jeon Do Yeon

Oh Na Ra

Song Ji Hyo

Lee Jung Eun

Seo Hyun Jin

Im Soo Jung

Kim Na Young

Kim Won Hee

Byul

Jo Hye Ryun

Jang Yoon Ju

Hong Jin Kyung

Veteran Popular Star Award - Male

Gong Yoo

Lee Dong Wook

Song Kang Ho

Ryu Seung Ryong

Yang Se Chan

Lee Jung Jae

Jung Jae Hyung

Jo Se Ho

Hwang Jung Min

Kang Dong Won

Shin Ha Kyun

Defconn

Yang Se Hyung

Lee Sung Min

Lee Seo Jin

Lee Sang Soon

Jo Jung Suk

Jin Seok Kyu

Ji Suk Jin

Cha Tae Hyun

Cha Seung Won

Haha

Nam Chang Hee

Peppertones' Shin Jae Pyeong and Lee Jang Won

Rising Popular Star Award - Female

Kim Go Eun

Davichi’s Kang Min Kyung and Lee Hae Ri

LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon and Sakura

Park Bo Young

IVE's Rei, Liz, Ahn Yujin and Jang Wonyoung

aespa's Winter and Karina

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Girls' Generation's Yuri

Lim Ji Yeon

Jung Ho Yeon

Jin Ki Joo

Rising Popular Star Award - Male

Koo Kyo Hwan

Jung Hae In

Lee Je Hoon

Lee Jung Ha

Lee Dong Hwi

Lee Kwang Soo

Byun Yo Han

SHINee's Key

SEVENTEEN's THE8, Mingyu and Hoshi

NCT Dream's Mark, Jaemin and Haechan

Yoo Byung Jae

Kyuhyun

Kim Dong Hyun

Dex

Lee Sang

K.Will

Hwang Kwang Hee

Grand Prize (Daesang): Lee Dong Wook, Hwang Jung Min, Nam Chang Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Jo Se Ho and Ji Suk Jin.

The 2nd Pinggyego Awards will go live on Sunday, December 22, at 9 am KST. You can watch the broadcast on the DdeunDdeun YouTube channel.