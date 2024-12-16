Park Shin Hye, Lee Dong Wook, Blackpink's Jennie, Jung Hae In and others nominated for 2nd Pinggyego Awards
The 2nd Pinggyego Award will return on December 22. The nominations feature a lengthy roster of top K-pop and K-drama celebrities.
Expanding the year-end festivities roster planned for K-entertainment loyalists, the 2nd Pinggyego Awards ceremony will return to its unfiltered and laid-back fun setting, spearheaded by “national MC” Yoo Jae Suk. The long-awaited comeback of the atypical Korean awards ceremony will again celebrate a departure from the stereotypical formalities associated with such events. Like last year, the upcoming gathering will switch up the schedule, urging top celebrities to get out of bed early as the 2024 Pinggyego Awards show kicks off on December 22 at 9 am KST.
Engaging fan-favourite stars from the acting and music industries in light-hearted banter, the easy-going and relaxed ceremony has now welcomed fans with a grand invitation. On December 15, the official SNS platforms of channel ‘DdeunDdeun,’ backed by production company Antenna Plus, unveiled the golden welcoming gesture while K-media outlets announced this year’s deserving nominees.
The celebratory event held before this year ends and a new one commences will honour recipients with these titles: Veteran Popular Star Awards, Rising Popular Star Awards and the Grand Prize.
2024 Pinggyego Awards nominees
Veteran Popular Star Award - Female
- Park Shin Hye
- Jeon Do Yeon
- Oh Na Ra
- Song Ji Hyo
- Lee Jung Eun
- Seo Hyun Jin
- Im Soo Jung
- Kim Na Young
- Kim Won Hee
- Byul
- Jo Hye Ryun
- Jang Yoon Ju
- Hong Jin Kyung
Veteran Popular Star Award - Male
- Gong Yoo
- Lee Dong Wook
- Song Kang Ho
- Ryu Seung Ryong
- Yang Se Chan
- Lee Jung Jae
- Jung Jae Hyung
- Jo Se Ho
- Hwang Jung Min
- Kang Dong Won
- Shin Ha Kyun
- Defconn
- Yang Se Hyung
- Lee Sung Min
- Lee Seo Jin
- Lee Sang Soon
- Jo Jung Suk
- Jin Seok Kyu
- Ji Suk Jin
- Cha Tae Hyun
- Cha Seung Won
- Haha
- Nam Chang Hee
- Peppertones' Shin Jae Pyeong and Lee Jang Won
Rising Popular Star Award - Female
- Kim Go Eun
- Davichi’s Kang Min Kyung and Lee Hae Ri
- LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon and Sakura
- Park Bo Young
- IVE's Rei, Liz, Ahn Yujin and Jang Wonyoung
- aespa's Winter and Karina
- BLACKPINK's Jennie
- Girls' Generation's Yuri
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Jung Ho Yeon
- Jin Ki Joo
Rising Popular Star Award - Male
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Jung Hae In
- Lee Je Hoon
- Lee Jung Ha
- Lee Dong Hwi
- Lee Kwang Soo
- Byun Yo Han
- SHINee's Key
- SEVENTEEN's THE8, Mingyu and Hoshi
- NCT Dream's Mark, Jaemin and Haechan
- Yoo Byung Jae
- Kyuhyun
- Kim Dong Hyun
- Dex
- Lee Sang
- K.Will
- Hwang Kwang Hee
Grand Prize (Daesang): Lee Dong Wook, Hwang Jung Min, Nam Chang Hee, Lee Dong Hwi, Jo Se Ho and Ji Suk Jin.
The 2nd Pinggyego Awards will go live on Sunday, December 22, at 9 am KST. You can watch the broadcast on the DdeunDdeun YouTube channel.
