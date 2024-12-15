When the Phone Rings soars to highest ratings yet despite controversy, political upheaval; See weekend K-drama ratings

When the Phone Rings is headed into the second half of its run on a high. Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin, the melodrama wrapped up its mid-season journey on Saturday, December 14, with an average nationwide rating of 6.9%. According to Nielsen Korea’s survey of episodic ratings, Episode 6 of the series currently occupying MBC’s Friday-Saturday 9:50 pm KST timeslot set its personal highest record yet. Paving the way for the second-half commencement of its 12-episode run, the fast-paced K-drama checking off several cult favourite tropes stood tall to multiple challenges over the past few weeks. When the Phone Rings(Netflix)

When the Phone Rings rises above challenges

Overcoming the broadcast slump due to several delays attributed to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abrupt martial law declaration and a sign language controversy, the series is soaring to new heights every week. Thanks to Netflix’s international streaming rights, the romance thriller’s steadily rising success is not merely limited to the national map.

As per the December 14 update of FlixPatrol’s daily Top 10 Streaming in the World roster, the MBC drama ranked fourth globally in Netflix’s TV Show category, further demonstrating a revival of the melodrama genre.

Other weekend K-drama ratings

On the other hand, Love Your Enemy, starring Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi, has taken over the Saturday-Sunday tvN slot. Following a similar 12-episode saga, the romantic comedy kicked off its run’s second half with a nationwide score of 5.13%. This marks its highest rating for a Saturday opening as Sunday scores tend to rise higher.

Lastly, Iron Family on KBS 2TV maintained its double-digit ratings, with the Saturday episode’s nationwide score hitting 14.5%. It held on to its stature as the most-watched program to air on Saturday.

Meanwhile, broadcasts for other weekend dramas like SBS’s The Fiery Priest 2 with Kim Nam Gil, JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok led by Lim Ji Yeon and Channel A’s Marry YOU with Lee Yi Kyung were called off due to the National Assembly in a second attempt to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol.