Delayed again? When the Phone Rings new episodes face uncertainties amid President's impeachment vote

MBC's hit K-drama When the Phone Rings, a global sensation among fans, previously faced delays due to South Korea's political turmoil. Episodes 5 and 6, initially slated for December 6 and 7, were postponed following the recent impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol. Speculations are now rife about further delays. When the Phone Rings(Netflix)

When the phone rings new episodes hit with political chaos

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reversed his surprise declaration of martial law last week after the announcement sparked mass protests and calls for his resignation. In a late-night broadcast, he cited "anti-state forces" and threats from North Korea as reasons for the drastic measure.

Imposing the "emergency martial law" he vowed to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order," while accusing the opposition of “sympathising with enemies.”

However, it soon became evident that the decision was driven more by internal political challenges than by external threats. The resulting chaos severely impacted the entertainment industry, with agencies and productions pausing artists' activities, leading to the suspension of schedules, shows, fan events, and concerts.

Friday was supposed to ring in new episodes of MBC’s When the Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin, but fans were left hanging. The delay came amid political unrest in South Korea, which impacted broadcasts of numerous dramas and variety shows. MBC however did release a few BTS clips and a teaser video for its next episode to give fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Are new episodes getting cancelled again?

The network had earlier explained that When the Phone Rings would be put on hold to make way for special reports. But with South Korea’s political chaos still raging, it looks like the drama’s schedule might be disrupted again. With an impeachment vote now set for December 14 (Saturday), episodes 5 and 6, already pushed to December 13 and 14, could face yet another delay.

Before the political turmoil, When the Phone Rings had already been subjected to scheduling changes in December. MBC had announced as early as November 28 that the drama would not air on December 14 and 20. Instead, on December 14, a special documentary celebrating Han Kang, the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, will take its slot. On December 20, a recap of Episodes 1 to 7 is planned.

This means the show is already facing disruptions this month especially on 14, which might explain why there’s speculation that two episodes could air back-to-back on December 13. However, with the ongoing political uncertainty in South Korea, fans will have to wait for an official statement from MBC.

While the production can’t be blamed, the delay has already sparked a firestorm on the internet, with many labeling it bad crisis management — because what better way to lose interest, right? Some are even joking that Yoo Yeon Seok’s character in the show, as the presidential spokesperson, must be too busy fulfilling his duties, so he’s MIA. Looks like he’ll have to run for office again!