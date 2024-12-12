Stray Kids, Le Sserafim, Ateez and more to perform at 2024 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan: When and where to watch

K-wave year-end celebrations are already in full swing as the late November award season kicked off electrifying commemoration of talents across the K-pop and K-drama industries. December will be kicking it up a notch by not only expanding the roster of awards shows, but by also setting aside the competitive drive for nights of revelry and pure excitement. The 2024 Music Bank Global Festival will be held on December 14 and 15 in Japan, whereas the Korean leg, KBS Song Festival, will kick off celebrations on December 20 in South Korea.(X / KBS)

The upcoming KBS Song Festival, aka KBS Gayo Daechukje, which adopted the Music Bank Global Festival banner last year, is ready to take South Korea and Japan by storm. With this year's “infinity” concept, the K-pop festival will unite musicians “travelling through different times and spaces” with the power of music.

Split into two events, the 2024 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan and the 2024 KBS Song Festival in Korea will open a three-day extravaganza. The former two-day Japanese leg of the festival will be hosted by K-drama stars Shin Ye Eun and Moon Sang Min, and LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on December 14 and 15. Meanwhile, Zico, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and K-drama actor Kim Young Dae will resume hosting duties on December 20 at KINTEX in Ilsan.

2024 Music Bank Global Festival lineup

The three-day festivities of the annual year-end music show will see the following K-pop artists take over electrifying performing duties and light up the stage:

Day 1 (Dec 14): ATEEZ, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, STAYC, WayV, NewJeans, xikers, NMIXX, EVNNE, RIIZE, TRENDZ and INI.

Day 2 (Dec 15): Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE, TWS, NCT WISH, ILLIT, H1-KEY, n.SSign, NEXZ and NouerA.

2024 KBS Song Festival lineup (Dec 20): NCT 127, NCT Dream, ENHYPEN, aespa, IVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, (G)I-DLE, ONEUS, Kep1er, KISS OF LIFE, CRAVITY, tripleS, P1Harmony and UNIS + soloists Lee Chan Won, Jang Min Ho, Young Tak and Lee Young Ji. Legendary performers Jinusean, S.E.S's Bada, Goo Joon Yeob, aka DJ Koo, and Baby V.O.X. will also stir nostalgic excitement.

Where to watch the 2024 Music Bank Global Festival

The broadcasts for both the Japanese and Korean legs of the KBS year-end “Gayo Daechukje” celebration have been confirmed. The pre-recorded performances of the 2024 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan (December 14 and 15) will be aired on the South Korean channel KBS 2TV on Thursday, December 19, at 8:30 PM KST.

On the other hand, fans can tune into the live broadcast for the 2024 KBS Song Festival in Korea on KBS 2TV at 8:30 PM KST on Friday, December 20.

International audiences may check out the official KBS YouTube channels for the livestreams.

*Artist attendance and others details are subject to change, especially since South Korea is grappling with political turmoil, which has already resulted in several TV broadcast shake-ups.