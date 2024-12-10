After Soobin, TXT members Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, HueningKai announce 'long-term break'. Here's why

Weeks after Tomorrow X Together (TXT) leader Soobin went on a hiatus, TXT members Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai have also announced a 'long-term break'. Taking to Weverse on Tuesday, BigHit Music shared the announcement saying that TXT has taken the decision to spend time with their families. (Also Read | TXT's Soobin goes on temporary hiatus due to health reasons amid 2024 MAMA Awards anticipation) Tomorrow X Together's (TXT) comprises Taehyun, Yeonjun, Soobin, HueningKai, and Beomgyu.

TXT announces break

The statement revealed that TXT will go on a break after their schedule at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5, 2025. BigHit Music assured fans that TXT "will come back with an even more remarkable presence".

The official statement read, "Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide an update regarding the upcoming break for the members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Following their schedule at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5 (KST), TOMORROW X TOGETHER will conclude their activities for 2024 and embark on a long-term break."

TXT to take rest, spend time with families during break

"During this time, the members plan to spend quality moments with their families and take time to rest, preparing to return to MOA with an extraordinary 2025 ahead. We kindly ask for your warm support and thoughtful understanding as the members each spend this time in their own ways. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will come back with an even more remarkable presence to show their gratitude for MOA’s love. Thank you," concluded the announcement.

Soobin announced hiatus in November

Last month, BigHit Music announced that Soobin would be taking a break in light of a recent hospital visit and subsequent medical advice. A part of the statement read, “SOOBIN recently exhibited signs of being unwell and visited the hospital for medical attention. The medical staff have advised that he would need sufficient time to rest and recover.”

About TXT

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is a South Korean boy band formed by BigHit Entertainment, now known as BigHit Music. The group comprises five members--Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star.

Its lead single, Crown, debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. TXT was the first Korean boy band to perform and headline at Lollapalooza.