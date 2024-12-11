aespa's Winter, Enhypen's Jungwon caught in dating rumours: K-pop agencies respond

K-pop stars aespa’s Winter and ENHYPEN’s Jungwon got entangled in dating rumours after fans allegedly spotted them at the same bar in Chungdam. Their relationship speculations went viral online as soon as a post on X, formerly Twitter, seemed to have visual evidence of the duo’s outing. The social media user claimed that the singers exited the venue separately. However, they appeared to have spent their time together prior to leaving the place. SM Entertainment and Belift Lab have vehemently denied the viral Winter-Jungwon dating rumours.

Winter was reportedly spotted wearing a red tracksuit, an identical outfit she was seen donning in a previously shared dance challenge video. In a separate alleged media proof, the invasive fan captured a video of Jungwon through which his voice was presumably identified. Although the suggested evidence of their meet-up was shared yesterday, the instance purportedly dates back to late October. The ENHYPEN singer was eventually pictured after midnight in the same outfit in Yongsan, where his boy group’s dormitories are located.

aespa Winter and ENHYPEN Jungwon's agencies deny dating rumours

Unfortunately, even the bare news of two singers dating in the K-pop world has the potential to bubble into a scandal. As a result, the duo’s respective agencies were quick to dispel the rumours. Both their companies, have since rubbished the claims as “groundless,” according to AllKpop.

Earlier today, aespa’s label, SM Entertainment said in a statement: “The individual who spread the photos appears to have initially contacted a media outlet with monetary motives, seeking direct communication with us. However, when the media outlet refused to facilitate the exchange, citing their policy against monetary-based tips, the individual seemingly resorted to malicious distribution.”

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s company, Belift Lab (under HYBE Labels), responded: “The dating rumours are not true.” The agencies collectively asserted that they would be pushing for legal action against the dissemination of such false rumours.