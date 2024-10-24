SM Ent's virtual K-pop star nævis shines as official ambassador at Seoul Design 2024 event

SM Entertainment's groundbreaking virtual artist, nævis, made history as the first AI-powered K-pop star. She graced the opening ceremony of Seoul Design 2024 as the official ambassador. The event, held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, featured an intriguing conversation between nævis and Seoul Mayor Oh Se Hoon, followed by a mesmerising performance that left the audience spellbound. Virtual Artist nævis Mesmerizes the Crowd at the Seoul Design 2024 Opening Ceremony as the Official Ambassador

Originally introduced as a key element of aespa’s digital universe, nævis is a versatile virtual artist with the ability to seamlessly transition between different visual styles. On the day she shone, she debuted her unique talents by performing her debut single "DONE" while switching between hyper-real, 3D, and toon-style appearances.

nævis officially launched her music career on September 10. Powered by AI voice technology and generative AI content, she aims to expand her reach beyond music into areas like webtoons, games, merchandise, and brand collaborations.

‘Imagine Tomorrow’: nævis Shares Vision for the Future

When pressed by the curious mayor about her vision for tomorrow, nævis responded, “I don’t believe today and tomorrow are that distant from one another. Just as AI has revolutionised our daily lives and opened new possibilities, I’m sure that in the future, there will be more virtual artists like myself. I also believe K-pop’s influence will continue to grow globally,” in a statement provided by SM.

During her chat with the mayor, nævis couldn't help but beam with excitement about being named the official ambassador for Seoul Design 2024. She gushed about the honour of sharing the stage with esteemed figures, her joy practically lighting up the room. Embracing the event's theme, "Imagine Tomorrow," she hinted that with a virtual artist at the helm, the future is bound to come with a sprinkle of magic and a dash of whimsy!