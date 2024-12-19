Dandadan season 2 set to be released in the summer of 2025

Great news for Dandadan fans! The series is coming back with more action, laughs, and surprises as Season 2 is officially confirmed. After the success of the first season, the story is set to continue with even more thrilling adventures. Mark your calendars – Dandadan Season 2 will be released in 2025! Dandadan Season 2 is allegedly confirmed for 2025.(@animeDANDADANen)

Also Read: NewJeans spreads holiday cheer with $70,000 donation to support young caregivers

Dandadan season 2 alleged release date

While the updates on the second season of the animation series were expected to drop the release date during the Jump Festa 2025. However, the news about it is already circulating on social media with trusted anime update accounts like @MangaMoguraRE and @SugoiLITE announcing the date of release. According to these accounts, Dandadan season 2 will air in June 2025. Moreover, a key visual for the same has also been released, as reported by Screen Rant.

The announcement was initially leaked by the MBS’ official YouTube channel which also featured a key visual. Meanwhile, Season 1 of the anime is scheduled to air Episode 12 which will be the season finale episode on Saturday, December 21, 2024. It is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll worldwide. In Japan, the episodes air according to their schedule on MBS and TBS, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Also Read: Top 10 most anticipated anime of Winter 2025: From Solo Leveling Season 2 to My Happy Marriage Season 2 and more

What to expect from Dandadan Season 2?

The finale episode of DanDadan will end abruptly at the beginning of a new arc. Thus it is safe to assume that the next season will pick with the introduction of the new arc. It will bring in fresh characters such as Jiji, and a powerful new yokai, the Evil Eye. This promises to add exciting challenges for Momo and Okarun, both as they face new threats and navigate their growing relationship.

While more details are expected to be unveiled at Jump Festa 2025, fans can already look forward to the return of this action-packed series in 2025, marking one of the most highly anticipated anime comebacks of 2024.