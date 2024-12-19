NewJeans spreads holiday cheer with $70,000 donation to support young caregivers

In the spirit of the holiday season, NewJeans made a heartwarming gesture of generosity. Despite recently announcing the termination of their exclusive contracts with their agency, ADOR, the group has donated a significant sum to support children and adolescents who are caring for family members. The donation was made under the name of their devoted fandom, Bunnies. K-pop group NewJeans contributes 70,000 USD to ease the burden on young caregivers, promoting their growth and independence.(@NewJeans_ADOR/X)

NewJeans huge donation to children and youth

The K-pop group donated 100 million KRW (About 70,000 USD) to children and youth caring for family members. These children are those who take on the responsibility of the house and start working at a young age because the adults in their family are either ill or old age or have disabilities.

In a statement on December 19, childcare organisation ChildFund Korea said, “Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein donated 100 million KRW to reduce the caregiving burden on children and adolescents caring for their families at the end of the year, helping them find balance in their lives and focus on their growth,” as reported by AllKpop.

Their donation money will provide household necessities and support to 30 households across Korea including living expenses, housing, education, medical care, and promoting self-reliance through career and employment assistance.

NewJeans members share their thoughts on donation

Speaking about the initiative, the members of the group said, “We wanted to support the healthy growth of children and adolescents who are caring for their families by offering essential aid and encouraging their independence. We will continue to pay attention to these children so they can find and achieve their dreams."

The director of the Social Contribution Cooperation Division at ChildFund Korea, Shin Jun Wong expressed, “We hope this support will ease the burdens of children and adolescents caring for family members, allowing them to focus on their personal growth and independence. We will continue to provide various forms of support to help more children grow in an environment of warmth and encouragement."