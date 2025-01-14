Zenshu Episode 3: Exact release date & time, where to watch, preview and more

It may seem like Natsuko has the advantage of knowing what lies ahead considering she's been pulled into her favourite “A Tale of Perishing.” However, everything is not as easy as it seems at face value. In Zenshu Episode 2, Last Town's prophet, Elder Baobab, concluded that Natsuko should join the Nine Soldiers, as she struggles to find her way back home. Shortly thereafter, she was hit with the realisation that the worst was yet to strike, leaving everyone in grave danger. Zenshu Episode 3 will be out on January 19, 2025. (MAPPA Studio)

On January 12, MAPPA Studio released the preview of Zenshu Episode 3, titled “Destiny.” The teaser is again narrated by Unio, the “cool and handsome unicorn” who is also one of the Nine Soldiers and the best partner of the legendary hero Luke Braveheart. Hinting at a destined encounter with a beautiful lady, the preview solely focusses on what possibly lies ahead for Luke. Meanwhile, Natsuko leaves sheds her languished ways behind, adopting the spirit of the cult favourite anime saga she's been sucked into.

About Zenshu anime

The acclaimed studio describes the story: “After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she’s unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.”

The brand-new original anime project's main cast tapped familiar names from the industry as Anna Nagase, who voiced Nagisa Funami in Blue Box and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI this year, lends her voice to the protagonist Natsuko Hirose. Then, Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock) voices Luke Braveheart, Rie Kugimiya (Happy in Fairy Tail) takes on Unio's role, Minori Suzuki (Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the voice of Memmeln, and Akio Suyama (Ichori Ogami in Sakura Wars) voices QJ.

BAND-MAID's “Zen” will play out as the opening theme song, whereas “Just As You Are” (literal translation) by Sou will close out the ZENSHU anime episodes.

Zenshu Episode 3 release date

Following the first ZENSHU episode premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025, new entries will continue rolling out weekly. Its official X/Twitter page already established that weekly episodes will be released at 11:45 pm JST in Japan (until further revision, if any).

International audiences can check out the following release schedule, according to their varying timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, January 19, at 6:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, January 19, at 9:45 am

Central European Time: Sunday, January 19, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, January 19, 8:15 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, January 19, at 10:45 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, January 19, at 11:45 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, January 20, at 1:15 am

Where to watch Zenshu episodes

According to the anime's official website, TV Tokyo will be the new MAPPA series' primary Japanese broadcast channel. Episodes start airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Other networks like BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also start airing the show at later dates.

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming distribution rights in select locations. ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among other services, will consequently stream the show as well.

However, international fans' trusted anime companion, Crunchyroll will work its magic to bring the Japanese release closer to them.

For more official announcements and updates related to ZENSHU, check out: zenshu-anime.com