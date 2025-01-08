Zenshu Episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, preview and more

The ZENSHU premiere helped Natsuko gather insight into the single most powerful takeaway: the pen is mightier than the sword. Following up on that, the next episode will delve deeper into her interactions with the Isekai characters. Given how she saved the day at the last moment by realising the agency of her powers, there's a good chance others will consider including her in the Nine Soldiers. Zenshu Episode 2 titled "Defend" will be out on Sunday, January 12, 2025. (MAPPA)

MAPPA Studio released the preview of Zenshu Episode 2, titled “Defend,” shortly after the season premiere. In addition to announcing the forthcoming offering's title, the clip also seems to have confirmed that Natsuko's time in the fictional realm of another anime wasn't short-lived. The new episode will continue building on the vision introduced last time without instant remedies working out her return to the real world. The meta levels of the original storyline take a step deeper into the chaos as the anime about anime making anime has now transported the titular animator to an anime film that inspired her to become an animator.

About Zenshu anime

The acclaimed studio describes the story: “After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she’s unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.”

The brand-new original anime project's main cast tapped familiar names from the industry as Anna Nagase, who voiced Nagisa Funami in Blue Box and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI this year, lends her voice to the protagonist Natsuko Hirose. Then, Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock) voices Luke Braveheart, Rie Kugimiya (Happy in Fairy Tail) takes on Unio's role, Minori Suzuki (Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the voice of Memmeln, and Akio Suyama (Ichori Ogami in Sakura Wars) voices QJ.

BAND-MAID's “Zen” will play out as the opening theme song, whereas “Just As You Are” (literal translation) by Sou will close out the ZENSHU anime episodes.

Zenshu Episode 2 release date

Following the first ZENSHU episode premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025, new entries will continue rolling out weekly. Its official X/Twitter page already established that weekly episodes will be released at 11:45 pm JST in Japan (until further revision, if any).

International audiences can check out the following release schedule, according to their varying timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, January 12, at 6:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, January 12, at 9:45 am

Central European Time: Sunday, January 12, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, January 12, 8:15 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, January 12, at 10:45 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, January 12, at 11:45 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, January 13, at 1:15 am

Watch the Zenshu Episode 2 preview

Where to watch Zenshu episodes

According to the anime's official website, TV Tokyo will be the new MAPPA series' primary Japanese broadcast channel. Episodes start airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Other networks like BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also start airing the show at later dates.

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming distribution rights in select locations. ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among other services, will consequently stream the show as well.

However, international fans' trusted anime companion, Crunchyroll will work its magic to bring the Japanese release closer to them.

For more official announcements and updates related to ZENSHU, check out: zenshu-anime.com