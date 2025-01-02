Jujutsu Kaisen studio's next original TV anime: Zenshu Episode 1 exact release date, where to watch and more deets

After giving the world a taste of its countless masterpieces, such as Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, the 2024 Ranma ½ adaptation, Chainsaw Man, and many more, the Japanese animation studio MAPPA is all set to lift the curtain off its new original TV anime premiere this week. Unlike the grand roster of anime titles using light novels or manga as their source material, ZENSHU doesn't rely on any such pre-existing lore. All credit goes to creators Mitsue Yamasaki and Kimiko Ueno, who sat in the director's seat and penned the screenplay, respectively. On March 22, MAPPA Studios announced its next original project - Zenshu. It will premiere on January 5, 2025. (MAPPA)

Wishing Otakus a very Happy New Year, the celebrated banner's latest project will unveil a meta-narrative as fans warm up to an anime about making anime with the upcoming ZENSHU Episode 1.

Following the new title's announcement in March, MAPPA launched an official website and X/Twitter account dedicated to ZENSHU. The acclaimed studio describes the story: “After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she’s unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.”

The brand-new original anime project's main cast tapped familiar names from the industry as Anna Nagase, who voiced Nagisa Funami in Blue Box and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI this year, lends her voice to the protagonist Natsuko Hirose. Then, Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock) voices Luke Braveheart, Rie Kugimiya (Happy in Fairy Tail) takes on Unio's role, Minori Suzuki (Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the voice of Memmeln, and Akio Suyama (Ichori Ogami in Sakura Wars) voices QJ.

BAND-MAID's “Zen” will play out as the opening theme song, whereas “Just As You Are” (literal translation) by Sou will close out the ZENSHU anime episodes.

Zenshu Episode 1 release date

The first ZENSHU episode will air on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Its official X/Twitter page already established that weekly episodes will be released at 11:45 pm JST in Japan (until further revision, if any).

International audiences can check out the following release schedule, according to their varying timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, January 5, at 6:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, January 5, at 9:45 am

Central European Time: Sunday, January 5, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, January 5, 8:15 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, January 5, at 10:45 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, January 5, at 11:45 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, January 6, at 1:15 am

Where to watch Zenshu episodes

According to the anime's official website, TV Tokyo will be the new MAPPA series' primary Japanese broadcast channel. Episodes start airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Other networks like BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also start airing the show at later dates.

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming distribution rights in select locations. ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among other services, will consequently stream the show as well.

However, international fans' trusted anime companion, Crunchyroll will work its magic to bring the Japanese release closer to them.

For more official announcements and updates related to ZENSHU, check out: zenshu-anime.com