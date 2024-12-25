New anime: Dan Da Dan studio's Santa Claus mystery series has a Haikyu connection; release window, teaser revealed

Japanese animation studio Science SARU has stepped in as a revelation in the anime industry, especially after the overwhelming breakout success of the latest wacky addition, Dan Da Dan. Also behind hits like In-Oh and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the standout banner rolled out the first teaser trailer of a brand-new anime announcement as soon as the clock struck midnight on Christmas Day in Japan. The early Xmas present to Otakus all over the world entailed the formal introduction of a Santa Claus-themed bizarre action mystery anime adaptation. Inspired by BEASTARS creator Paru Itagaki’s SANDA manga, the series has now locked a release window for next year. The Sanda anime adaptation premieres in the last quarter of 2025.(Science SARU)

What we know about the SANDA anime so far

Multi-fandom anime enthusiasts would also be pleased with the epic revelation that the upcoming SANDA anime shares a behind-the-camera connection with the beloved shonen series mastered by mangaka Haruichi Furudate: Haikyu!!

The forthcoming Science SARU project has tapped Hinata’s voice actor, Ayumu Murase, for the titular role of Kazushige Sanda. Hiroki Tochi, whose anime credits include lending his voice to Heiter in the praiseworthy adaptation of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, will voice Santa Claus. The teaser visual of the SANDA series flashes the tagline, “Santa, please find my friend.” Like many bittersweet anime/manga finales, the original SANDA manga wrapped up its storyline recently. Its origins date back to a July 2021 launch in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine.

Watch the SANDA teaser trailer:

Crunchyroll describes the story as follows: “Set in a future with a declining birth rate, the story follows a boy named Sanda who finds out his classmate, Shiori Fuyumura, plans to kill him because of a "curse" he carries and Fuyumura's missing friend.”

Is there a release date yet?

SANDA, directed by Tomohisa Shimoyama at Science SARU, is set for a Fall 2025 premiere. Kimiko Ueno from Delicious in Dungeon handles the series composition and scripts, whereas Scott Pilgrim Takes Off creative Masamichi Ishiyama takes on the character design and chief animation direction duties. Tomoyuki Tanaka backs the music-making process.

Check out the new project's key visual:

