Frieren: Beyond Journey's End mini-anime spinoff revealed, learn the title, where to watch and more

One of the fan-favourite animes that has created a niche for itself since the beginning of fall 2023. All credits go to the anime's peculiar story and spell-bounding animation. Since the story has been appreciated by fans worldwide, the makers will now be treated more as the anime just released a mini spinoff.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End mini-anime spinoff- Title

An anime short titled Frieren's Mini Anime “Magic of??” was released recently.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End mini-anime spinoff- Where to watch?

Viewers can watch the mini-anime on TOHO Animation's YouTube channel.

As of now, the first episode of the mini-anime series has been released here Frieren and her original party are followed as the elf shows some of he magic spells she collected. More episodes are soon to come.

You can check out the first episode here:

The Frieren Anime continues to get more episodes

Exciting news for the fans of the anime is that it was recently confirmed that the Frieren anime will be getting more episodes than was expected.

The show kicked off with a two-hour-long premiere on September 30 and then aired its first four episodes in one slot.

Therefore, the show is now on its fifth episode with the sixth all set to release this weekend.

Since most fans expected the show to be just one cour in length they were surprised to find out that Frieren in fact is a two-cour series with no breaks in between, meaning it will air till March 2024.

Additionally, while typical two-cour shows get 24-26 episodes, so is not the case with the anime as it was recently announced that it will get a total of 28 episodes.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Rated 8.7/10 on IMDb the anime features an elf and her friends defeating a demon king in a great war. But when the war is over, the elf must search for a new way of life.

Fans have been loving the story arc and posting about it on social media like X:

