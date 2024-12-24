Chainsaw Man- Reze Arc Movie: Release date, new teaser, what to expect and more

It's been two years since the first season of Chainsaw Man, the dark shōnen anime that captivated audiences in 2022, wrapped up. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the next instalment, and at Jump Festa '24, it was revealed that rather than a second season, the story would continue with a feature film titled Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc. Two teasers have been released for the animation series so far with a gap of silent years between them, leaving fans still on edge for more details about the highly anticipated film. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc set for 2025 release, continuing Denji's story.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Also Read: Justin Baldoni's apology to wife Emily resurfaces amid Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc release date and teasers

Since the day the movie was announced, fans have been eager to know more about the movie and even more so about its release date. The wait seems to be over as the film has been confirmed to be released in 2025, as reported by CBR.

While this might not be what the passionate fans of Chainsaw Man would have expected, it is still a piece of great news for fans who were worried that the movie may not be released until 2026. Given it is already the last week of 2024, the wait for the movie’s release will not be long. There is also no update about a possible theatrical run of the movie in North America.

Meanwhile, two teasers for the movie have been released along with two key visuals. The first teaser was merely a montage and gave little insight into the film. However, the second teaser which dropped on Sunday, December 22 scratched the fans’ itch to know more. The trailer for Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc showcases iconic sequences from the beloved Bomb Girl Arc, complete with familiar dialogue and narration that fans will recognize.

The art and animation are nothing short of stunning, with a level of detail that surpasses even the high standards set by the television series followed by equally impressive direction and cinematography.

Also Read: Justin Baldoni’s awkward interview about Blake Lively resurfaces amid her harassment lawsuit: Watch

What to expect from Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc?

Chainsaw Man Season 1, which aired with 12 action-packed episodes, adapted the first four arcs of the manga. The season concluded with the final episode, "Katana vs. Chainsaw," teasing the fifth arc by introducing a mysterious new character. This character, who is revealed to be Reze, plays a pivotal role in the Bomb Girl Arc of the manga, which will now be the focus of the upcoming Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc.

The movie is expected to pick right where things were left during the Katana Man Arc. The new arc will follow Denji as he meets and becomes infatuated with Reze. However, his inner turmoil begins because of his existing loyalty to his love Makima. Other characters like Aki Hayakawa, Beam and Angel will also be explored in the new arc.