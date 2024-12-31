Bleach TYBW voice actors Yumi Uchiyama & Yusuke Kobayashi announce marriage

Japanese voice actors Yumi Uchiyama and Yusuke Kobayashi announced their marriage on New Year’s Eve. The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War co-stars’ long-running professional partnership has officially blossomed into a romantic one. On December 31, the duo took to their respective social media profiles to share the happy news with their fans. Bleach anime voice actors Yumi Uchiyama and Yusuke Kobayashi announce their marriage on New Year's Eve.(X)

Bleach anime co-stars announce their marriage

Uchiyama wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “To all our supporters and everyone involved,

I, Yumi Uchiyama, would like to announce that I have married voice actor Yusuke Kobayashi. Moving forward, we will continue to support one another and strive to improve, never forgetting or gratitude. We kindly ask for your continued support.”

Kobayashi, on the other hand, posted, “To all our supporters and everyone involved,

I, Yusuke Kobayashi, would like to announce that I have married voice actor Yumi Uchiyama. With gratitude in my heart for everyone who has supported us so far, I will continue to strive forward. I kindly ask for your continued encouragement and support.”

Attack on Titan voice actor joins in the celebration

Fellow famed voice actor Yuki Kaji, celebrated for bringing alive Attack on Titan character Eren Jaeger, Haikyuu’s Kenma Kozume, My Hero Academia icon Shoto Todoroki and more, congratulated the new couple, highlighting how they’ve shared a heartfelt connection since they were teens considering how they attended the same voice acting school. He wrote, “Kobayashi-kun! Congratulations on your marriage. You and your partner are classmates from the same voice acting school from when you were teens. I was deeply moved when I met Uchiyama-san. I’m so happy!! Wishing you a long and happy life together.”

Yumi Uchiyama and Yusuke Kobayashi's anime journey

Uchiyama and Kobayashi, who voiced Candice Catnipp and Royd Lloyd, respectively, in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, have also worked together on several projects, such as RE:ZERO—Starting Life in Another World, Fire Force, and The Heroic Legend of Arslan.

Kobayashi’s anime profile includes contributions to beloved shows such as Dr Stone and Fire Force among others. Meanwhile, Uchiyama has been an indomitable presence in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, March Comes in Like a Lion and more.

In other news, Bleach: TYBW's future continuation was recently confirmed with officials announcing the Part 4 title. The upcoming installment, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity, will be the final chapter of the anime. Additionally, the Bleach: Rebirth of Souls game will be out on March 21, 2025.