Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1: Exact release date, time and more

The highly anticipated return of Solo Leveling is finally here, as Season 2 kicks off with its first episode. After a thrilling and action-packed Season 1, fans have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of Jinwoo’s journey. Fans are excited to see how the story unfolds as the beloved protagonist takes on even greater threats in this new season. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1 release date, time and more revealed.(@sololeveling_pr/X)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time

As previously announced, the much-awaited Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1 will be released on Sunday, January 5 at midnight (JST) in Japan. However, the international fans will witness an early release of the animation series on Saturday, January 4. Fans of the anime should utilise the following table to catch the beginning just in time.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 4 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, January 4 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 4 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 4 3:00 PM Central European Time Saturday, January 4 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 4 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, January 4 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 5 12:30 AM

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1?

The new season of Solo Leveling opens the door to various arcs it could cover such as the Red Gate Arc, Demon Castle Arc, Retesting Rank Arc and the Return to the Demon Castle Arc which all lead to the much-hyped arc, the Jeju Island Arc.

The first episode of the season is expected to pick up right where the first season culminated. It will likely cover events from Chapter 46 of the Manhwa and explore how the powers acquired by Jinwoo influence his journey moving forward. The viewers can also expect the introduction of new characters and the beginning of the Red Gate incident.