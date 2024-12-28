Rapper OG Maco dies at 32 two weeks after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Rapper OG Maco is dead at the age of 32, two weeks after he was suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The news of his passing away was shared via his account on X. The rapper who was known for his song U Guessed It was surrounded by his family and loved ones at the hospital in Los Angeles when he took his last breaths, as reported by TMZ. Rapper OG Maco, born Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., has died at 32 after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound.(@OGMACO/X)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's wedding planner reveals Bruno Mars' ‘ridiculous’ performance fee

Rapper OG Maco dies at 32

The statement from his family about the rapper’s demise on X read, “With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco. His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.”

They continued, “ While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others. Maco's influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.For those who wish to offer condolences, share memories, or connect with the family, please reach out through this account. Your support means more than words can express.”

The statement concluded with, “To all of Maco's fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way. WITH LOVE AND GRATITUDE, THE FAMILY OF OG MACO.”

Also Read: Is Diddy's wealth at risk? Breakdown of mogul's depleting wealth amid legal battles

OG Maco’s self-inflicted wound

On December 12, born as Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr. was admitted to the hospital after he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As reported by TMZ, he was found by the police at his residence along with the firearm near him after they received a 911 call from his neighbour who reported hearing a gunshot. He was unresponsive when the police got to him and was immediately rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Sources claimed that Maco was in a coma as of Thursday and things went down for him as his condition got critical, The hospital staff reportedly tried but was unable to revive him. In addition, the doctors supposably struggled to get a clear scan of his brain after they attempted to flush out all the toxins from the rapper’s body, as reported by The New York Post.