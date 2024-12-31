New Year’s Eve 2024: Here’s how Google Doodle kicks off the countdown to welcome 2025

As we step into 2025, it's time to celebrate fresh beginnings, renewed hope, and endless possibilities. Google Doodles are famous for adding a fun and creative twist to special occasions, whether it's holidays, anniversaries, or tributes to legendary artists, pioneers, and scientists. And, of course, the New Year is no exception. Let's explore how Google Doodle is ringing in 2025. (Also read: New Year 2025: Here's how to wish ‘Happy New Year’ in 15 different languages, from French to Korean and more ) Google begins the countdown to 2025 with animated doodle.

How Google Doodle is welcoming 2025

Google Doodle is marking New Year's Eve on December 31, 2024, with a lively and festive animated design. The doodle showcases the word "Google" in bold purple letters set against a dark night sky featuring twinkling stars. Adding to the celebratory vibe, the central 'O' has been creatively transformed into a ticking clock, symbolising the countdown to midnight and the arrival of 2025.

"Bust out your sparkles and finalise your resolutions — today's Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve! Here's to a new year that's shining with opportunity — just like today's Doodle! Let the countdown begin," wrote Google Doodle."

Last-minute New Year's Eve celebration ideas

Check out last-minute New Year’s Eve celebration ideas.

Celebrating New Year's Eve is always special, and there are endless ways to make the night truly unforgettable. If you're looking for some last-minute inspiration, here are some fun and exciting ideas:

Dinner party: Invite friends or family for a casual, buffet-style meal and ring in the new year together.

Movie night: Host a cosy movie night with your favourite films, popcorn, and comfy blankets.

Fire pit gathering: Set up a fire pit outdoors, toast marshmallows, and enjoy the warmth and conversation as the clock strikes midnight.

DIY champagne bar: Create a simple champagne bar with mixers and fresh fruit for easy toast at the stroke of midnight.

Virtual celebration: Host a virtual NYE party with games, music, and countdowns to connect with loved ones from afar.