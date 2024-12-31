New Year 2025: Here's how to wish ‘Happy New Year’ in 15 different languages, from French to Korean and more

It’s time to welcome 2025! The New Year marks a season of fresh starts, renewed hope, and boundless possibilities. As the clock strikes midnight, it’s not just about celebrating the arrival of 2025 but also reflecting on cherished memories, valuable lessons, and moments that shaped the past year. Wish a Happy New Year in 15 languages including Korean, Hindi, French, and more.

If you’re looking for a fun and unique way to send your greetings this year, why not add a touch of global flair? Here’s how you can wish a ‘Happy New Year’ in 15 different languages and make your messages stand out.

15 ways to say ‘Happy New Year’ around the world

1. Korean – 새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Pronounced: saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo) – May you have good fortune in the new year.

2. Hindi – नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएँ (Pronounced: nav varsh ki shubhkaamnayein) – Have a blessed new year.

3. French – Bonne Année (Pronounced: bon a-nay) – Happy New Year!

4. German – Frohes Neues Jahr or Gutes Neues Jahr (Pronounced: frohes neu-yis yar / gutes neu-yis yar) – Happy New Year!

5. Italian – Buon anno or Felice anno nuovo (Pronounced: boo-on ah-nno / fae-lee-chae ah-nno noo-o-vo) – Happy New Year!

6. Portuguese – Feliz Ano Novo (Pronounced: feh-liz an-oh noh-voh) – Happy New Year!

7. Spanish – Feliz Año Nuevo (Pronounced: feh-liz an-yoh n-way-vo) – Happy New Year!

8. Arabic – !عام سعيد (Pronounced: aam sa-eed) – Happy New Year!

9. Chinese – 新年快乐 (Xīnnián kuàilè) (formal) or 新年好 (Xīnnián hǎo) (informal) – Happy New Year!

10. Japanese – 明けましておめでとう (Akemashite omedetō) – Happy New Year!

11. Hebrew – שנה טובה (Pronounced: Shana tova) – Happy New Year!

12. Vietnamese – Chúc Mừng Năm Mới (Pronounced: choop moong nahm moy) – Happy New Year!

13. Polish – Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku (Pronounced: shchehn-SHLEE-veh-go NO-veh-go ROH-koo) – Happy New Year!

14. Russian – С Новым Годом (Pronounced: S Novym Godom) – Happy New Year!

15. Greek – Καλή Χρονιά (Pronounced: Kali Chronia) – Happy New Year!