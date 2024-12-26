Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2: Release date, time and more
Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2 before its release.
Fans of Blue Lock will have to wait a bit longer for Chapter 288 part 2, as the series is taking a one-week break due to a merged issue. The release date for the highly anticipated second part of Chapter 288 has now been announced, much to the anticipation of readers eagerly awaiting the next instalment. Stay tuned for the exciting continuation of the thrilling soccer battle!
Also Read: Taylor Swift MIA at beau Travis Kelce’s Christmas Day game against Steelers
Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2 release date and time
According to the official Blue Lock website, Chapter 288 Part 2 will now be released on Wednesday, January 8, at midnight (JST) in Japan. Fans around the world can expect to read the chapter a day earlier, on Tuesday, January 7, depending on their time zone. As the release date differs across regions, readers can refer to the following table for the exact timing in their area, ensuring they don't miss out on the next exciting part of the series.
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Release Day
|Release Date
|Pacific Daylight Time
|8 am
|Tuesday
|January 7
|Eastern Daylight Time
|11 am
|Tuesday
|January 7
|British Summer Time
|4 pm
|Tuesday
|January 7
|Central European Summer Time
|5 pm
|Tuesday
|January 7
|Indian Standard Time
|8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|January 7
|Philippine Standard Time
|11 pm
|Tuesday
|January 7
|Japanese Standard Time
|12 am
|Wednesday
|January 8
|Australia Central Standard Time
|12:30 am
|Wednesday
|January 8
Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2?
The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.
Also Read: Justin Baldoni faces legal action from former publicist amid Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit
What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 288 Part 2?
The chapter will be titled Death Game (Part 2) for obvious reasons and focus on Yukimiya Kenyu's try to dribble past Paris X Gen players to secure a goal. He will either use his Gyro or Sword Screw shot to score it, however, the chances seem low. This would rather ensue chaos which should provide Bastard Munchen the perfect opportunity to goal.
The chapter could also focus on the Paris X Gen players as Yukimiya already passed Karasu and Charles Chaveliar now may take responsibility for stopping Bastard Munchen's attack.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.