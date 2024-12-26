Taylor Swift MIA at beau Travis Kelce’s Christmas Day game against Steelers

It seems Taylor Swift skipped out on the Christmas Day festivities at the football field. The pop star, who has been romantically linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was notably absent during the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The festive matchup, which was streamed on Netflix, kicked off Wednesday afternoon, with Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the Chiefs getting off to a strong start. Taylor Swift skipped the Christmas game featuring Travis Kelce, which also disappointed fans. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Taylor Swift skips Kelce's Steelers game

Fans were eager to spot the Lover singer in the stands, cheering enthusiastically for her boyfriend just the way she had been just the days prior. However, she was nowhere to be seen during the game.

Earlier, Swift was unable to attend Kelce’s game due to her Eras Tour shows all over the world. Another reason she had to skip many of his games was due to safety concerns about her as she would fly from one city to another amid her busy touring schedule. However, she wrapped up her tour on December 8 in Vancouver following which she flew to Kansas City where she visited a children’s hospital and met young fans on the eve of her birthday. With no tour show left, fans expected Swift to be present for Kelce’s recent Steeler game, as reported by Page Six.

Swift at Kelce’s previous game

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a dominant victory over the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, improving their record to 14-1. Taylor Swift made a stylish appearance at the game, donning a red, ’70s-inspired Charlotte Simone coat made from faux suede with a fur trim. She paired the chic coat with a black Chanel bucket bag, sheer tights, and knee-high black suede boots.

The Grammy-winning artist was joined by her parents, Andrea and Scott, as well as Kelce’s mom, Donna. After the thrilling win, the two matriarchs were seen celebrating together, sharing a heartfelt group hug in a moment of pure joy.