Suzume, Your Name producer Koichiro Ito faces 6 years in prison after child pornography arrest

Koichiro Ito, a longtime collaborator of internationally-loved anime filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, could face a six-year prison sentence. Koichiro Ito, a longtime collaborator of Makoto Shinkai on films like Your Name, Weathering With You and Suzume, could potentially face six years in prison following his arrest on child pornography charges. (X)

The Japanese producer behind several massive hits like Suzume, Your Name, Weathering With You, The Garden of Words and Children Who Chase Lost Voices was arrested in February 2024 for soliciting explicit images from a minor. Weeks later, he was again taken into custody on suspicion of sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl in exchange for cash after meeting her on social media. The anime producer was fully aware of the victim being underage. He has since been accused of rape and child pornography, and child prostitution law violations.

Prosecution's case against anime producer Koichiro Ito

Adding to charges against him, Japanese outlets NHK News and NTV reported earlier this week that he paid “large amounts of money to more than 100 people, has sexual relations with them, and filmed and collected the footage.” Foregrounding his “cunning and malicious” intent, the prosecution argued that Koichiro Ito played on the victims’ immaturity by misusing his financial standing to fulfil his sexual desires and sought six years in prison.

Although Ito’s lawyers denied some of the charges in the initial stages of the legal proceedings, they eventually admitted to them. Contrary to the prosecution’s recommendation, the defence requested a suspended sentence, establishing that he settled with two victims. He is reportedly also receiving counselling at a medical institution.

The ongoing trial’s verdict is expected on February 28.

How the Suzume director reacted to his longtime collaborator's arrest on child pornography charges

Last year, Makoto Shinkai broke his silence on Ito’s arrest by apologising to the victims afflicted by his actions. He shared an official statement via his X/Twitter profile: "I am very shocked to see the news report of the arrest of the person involved in my works. First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the victims. I am also very sorry for the anxiety this incident has caused to those who love and support us. I believe that the value of the work will not be damaged by this incident, but it is only natural that you may feel distrustful. I am very frustrated and saddened by this.” (English translation: Anime Corner)

On December 31, the highly praised Japanese filmmaker again took to his social media to reveal that his next big anime film announcement would be out in 2025. Although the project is currently under wraps, he barely revealed that the upcoming film offered him room to “create a new world that no one has seen before.”