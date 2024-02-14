From Toradora to Your Name: 7 anime movie and series to watch on Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is here, and what better way to celebrate than with some romantic anime? Whether you're cosying up with your significant other or having a solo anime marathon, here are seven must-watch anime shows and movies that capture the essence of love. Celebrate Valentine's Day with these 7 romantic anime shows and movies.

Your Name

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Meet Mitsuha and Taki, two high schoolers who swap bodies due to a mysterious incident. To avoid chaos, they leave notes for each other, leading to a unique and heartfelt love story. With stunning visuals and a touch of Japanese traditions, "Your Name" is a masterpiece that will have you laughing and crying.

Your Lie in April

Dive into the world of music with this tale of a struggling piano prodigy and a girl with eccentric musical talents. With only 22 episodes, it's a perfect choice for a cosy Valentine's Day binge. Available on Hulu and Crunchyroll in both English and Japanese audio, it's a treat for audiophile couples.

Fruits Basket

This romantic comedy follows an orphan girl helping 12 family members overcome dramatic transformations into animals of the Chinese Zodiac. With inventive storytelling and endearing characters, "Fruits Basket" is an ideal choice for beginners and anime enthusiasts alike. Available on Crunchyroll in both English and Japanese.

Weathering with You

If you love rainy days, "Weathering with You" is your perfect anime escape. Created by the same mind behind "Your Name," Makoto Shinkai, this romantic film tells the story of Hodaka and Hina in the bustling city of Tokyo. Magical undertones and beautiful animation make it a captivating watch.

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

Kick off your Valentine’s Day with this touching movie about Sakura, a girl with pancreatic cancer, and Haruki, an aloof boy. Beyond romantic tropes, it explores the celebration of life and friendship, delivering unexpected heartbreaking moments. A beautiful, sad story that will evoke all the feels.

Toradora

Love takes a funny turn for Taiga and Ryuuji, who, despite having secret crushes on popular students, find themselves helping each other. With genuine interactions, laugh-out-loud moments, and relatable romantic comedy, "Toradora" is perfect for watching with your special someone.

My Dress Up Darling

Follow the lovely duo of Marin and Gojou in this romantic comedy. Gojou, with a passion for hina doll craftsmanship, discovers a connection with Marin, a popular girl who loves cosplay. With a mix of humour and anticipation, this anime is available on Crunchyroll, promising a delightful Valentine's Day watch.