Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 14: Release date, time and where to watch

Goku’s thrilling adventure in Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to continue with the release of the next episode, following the shocking events of the previous one. After King Gomah ordered Degesu to shut down War-sama, Goku and his team gained access to the First Demon Realm, paving the way for future plot developments. However, the focus of the upcoming episode shifts as the main cast finds themselves embroiled in an unexpected turn of events, adding fresh layers of excitement to the ongoing saga. Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 14 release date and time

The animation series is set to release Episode 14 on Friday, January 17 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. Since the episode will simulcasted, the release date will remain the same for all countries except for Australia. However, there will be a difference in the time of release across the globe.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday January 17, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday January 17, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday January 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday January 17, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday January 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday January 17, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday January 17, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday January 18, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 14?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 14?

The upcoming episode is expected to focus on Goku advancing towards the Demon Realm now that the Warp-sama has been shut down by Degesu. The episode is also expected to divulge some of Arinsu's plans as Dragon Balls and Goku face threats as shown in the preview.