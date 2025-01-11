Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 14: Release date, time and where to watch

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 11, 2025 08:04 PM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 14.

Goku’s thrilling adventure in Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to continue with the release of the next episode, following the shocking events of the previous one. After King Gomah ordered Degesu to shut down War-sama, Goku and his team gained access to the First Demon Realm, paving the way for future plot developments. However, the focus of the upcoming episode shifts as the main cast finds themselves embroiled in an unexpected turn of events, adding fresh layers of excitement to the ongoing saga.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball Daima episode 14 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Also Read: Chainsaw Man Chapter 190: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 14 release date and time

The animation series is set to release Episode 14 on Friday, January 17 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. Since the episode will simulcasted, the release date will remain the same for all countries except for Australia. However, there will be a difference in the time of release across the globe.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time07:40 amFridayJanuary 17, 2025
Central Time09:40 amFridayJanuary 17, 2025
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayJanuary 17, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:40 pmFridayJanuary 17, 2025
Central European Time04:40 pmFridayJanuary 17, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:10 pmFridayJanuary 17, 2025
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayJanuary 17, 2025
Australia Central Time01:40 amSaturdayJanuary 18, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 14?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian calls LA Mayor ‘a joke’ after being forced to evacuate amid LA wildfires

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 14?

The upcoming episode is expected to focus on Goku advancing towards the Demon Realm now that the Warp-sama has been shut down by Degesu. The episode is also expected to divulge some of Arinsu's plans as Dragon Balls and Goku face threats as shown in the preview.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On