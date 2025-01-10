Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 190: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 10, 2025 10:34 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 190.

The highly anticipated next chapter of the popular Shonen manga Chainsaw Man is just around the corner, with the official release date now confirmed through MANGA Plus. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the story teases an epic showdown, with the summoning of what is believed to be either the Octopus Goddess or the Octopus Devil’s true form. The tension is high as readers eagerly await the explosive battle that promises to deliver more of the action and drama the series is known for.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 190 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 190 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 190 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, fans around the world will get early access to the chapter on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. As the release time may vary depending on the region, fans can refer to the table below to find the exact release time for their location.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7 am, Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10 am, Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3 pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Central European Time4 pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pm, Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12 am, Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Australia Central Time1:30 am, Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 190?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 190?

The chapter is expected to begin by confirming what exactly was summoned by Yoshida, which most likely could either be the Octopus Goddess or the Octopus Devil. The former option seems to be more apt as Gun Goddess recently appeared in the manga.

The chapter will also divulge how this will help Denji, Yoshida and others in escaping the Aging Devil's world.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
