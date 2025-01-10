Another Cha Eun Woo K-drama comeback confirmed with Sweet Home star? Concerns about Hong Sisters project choice arise

Cha Eun Woo’s (of ASTRO) ‘booked and busy’ schedule is possibly filling up more calendar dates as the True Beauty star is in talks to play the male lead of a new drama by Hong Sisters. Currently focussed on filming his upcoming drama, The WONDERfools, with Park Eun Bin, the coveted performer could join Sweet Home actress Go Min Si, according to South Korean media reports of January 9. Cha Eun Woo could potentially star opposite Go Min Si in a new K-drama penned by the powerhouse yet controversial writers the Hong Sisters. (Instagram )

Go Min Si confirmed; Cha Eun Woo reviewing the offer for new K-drama

His agency, Fantagio, has since responded to the claims, saying, “Cha Eun Woo recently received a casting offer for the Hong Sisters’ new project and is positively reviewing [the offer].”

Also read | Song Joong Ki's ‘Bogota looks super boring': All eyes on K-drama comeback in 2025 amid ‘dull’ box office patch

Prior to the report of the K-pop singer potentially boarding the brand-new K-drama project, Go Min Si’s company, Mystic Story, confirmed her participation for the same. Officials shared the statement: “Go Min Si will appear in the Hong Sisters’ new project. She is currently preparing for filming.”

‘Not Hotel Del Luna 2’

Although major details tied to the show are currently shrouded in secrecy, speculations grew that the forthcoming title would be a sequel to the hit series Hotel Del Luna, starring IU. However, the Youth of May actress’ agency ultimately quashed those rumours, highlighting, “It is not Hotel Del Luna 2.”

K-drama fans may remember the renowned powerhouse writing duo of the Hong Sisters for bringing alive superhit sagas such as Alchemy of Souls, Hotel Del Luna, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, You’re Beautiful, The Greatest Love and Master’s Sun, among others.

Why fans are worried about Cha Eun Woo and Go Min Si starring in a Hong Sisters' K-drama

Even though many are already anticipating the onscreen union of the duo they’d “never imagined” - Cha Eun Woo and Go Min Si, others were not so pleased with the casting reports for different reasons. Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, aka the Hong Sisters, have repeatedly come under fire for alleged plagiarism in the past.

Also read | After Family By Choice, Hwang In Youp reportedly cast to lead new rom-com drama with Doom at Your Service ties

Their drama “Hwayugi” (A Korean Odyssey) was also once dragged into controversy as internet novel writer Ttangyeol pursued legal action against them for plagiarising her novel “Aeyugi”—both projects based on the Chinese novel “Journey to the West.” The K-drama siblings denied those claims, following which the Seoul Western District Court dismissed the charges, stating, “It is reasonable to conclude that they are two different stories.”

Subsequently, the massive hit series Alchemy of Souls starring Lee Jae Wook was also suspected of the same setback, with online communities drawing parallels between it and the Chinese drama Ever Night.

As seen on the Korean online community platform TheQoo, those worries appeared to have resurfaced among fans given the Hong Sisters’ long history of plagiarism allegations. While applauding the potential K-drama actors’ pairing netizens also voiced their concerns about them being attached to a project that has to do with the infamous writer's siblings. A user wondered why Cha and Go had even given a thought of being involved in the Hong Sisters’ drama, especially when they are highly sought-after names in the industry who would have received countless other casting offers. Another wrote, “The pair is good, but the writers are not… Let’s do another drama together instead.” (Koreaboo translation)