After Family By Choice, Hwang In Youp reportedly cast to lead new rom-com drama with Doom at Your Service ties

ByAshima Grover
Jan 08, 2025 08:19 AM IST

Beloved K-drama actor Hwang In Youp is gearing up for yet another leading role in a recently announced 2025 rom-com series. 

Actor Hwang In Youp has officially ditched his second lead syndrome history. Hot on the heels of Family By Choice’s massive success, the K-drama star is reportedly all set to continue his triumphant streak in the entertainment industry with a new project.

In addition to making a special appearance in TVING's Dear X, Hwang In Youp has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming rom-com drama Dream to You as the male lead. (Instagram)
In addition to making a special appearance in TVING's Dear X, Hwang In Youp has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming rom-com drama Dream to You as the male lead.

On January 8, an entertainment official exclusively told JTBC Entertainment that the True Beauty standout had been confirmed as the male lead for the upcoming 2025 K-drama, Dream to You. The preliminary casting report indicated that writer Jung Eun Bi, who previously contributed to dramas such as The Beauty Inside (Seo Hyun Jin, Lee Min Ki) and Doom at Your Service (Seo In Guk, Park Bo Young), will be penning the script for the new project. Official announcements related to Dream to You K-drama’s confirmed broadcast date have yet to be released.

Hwang In Youp's new K-drama role revealed

Through his new role in the forthcoming project, Hwang In Youp aims to break new records with his return to the romantic comedy genre. The South Korean performer will take on the role of film director Woo Soo Bin, who initially had his entire life laid out by his parents. Finally breaking out of his shell, he chases after his long-coveted dream, establishing his identity.

On the other side, the drama series will also explore the life story of reporter Lee Jae, who, despite living fiercely with no fears in mind throughout his teenage existence, is eventually trapped inside the walls of reality. Upon hitting his 30s, the character ends up leading a typical adult existence with nothing extraordinary to spark his life with spirited inspiration. As of now, no casting details about the deuteragonist’s role have been revealed. On top of that, most information attached to the show’s broadcast and production schedules is also shrouded in mystery.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dream to You.

Hwang In Youp also poised for a major K-drama cameo in 2025

For now, catch Hwang In Youp’s former K-dramas True Beauty, 18 Again, The Sound of Magic, The Tale of Nokdu, Why Her? and Family By Choice are streaming on various platforms like Netflix, Viki or Prime Video. In addition to his Dear to You, the beloved actor is gearing up to make a special appearance in TVING’s upcoming drama Dear X, which is set to premiere this year. Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon and Lee Yul Eum were confirmed as the drama’s leading stars in 2024.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
