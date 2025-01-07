Real-life K-drama couple becomes EXO Baekhyun's neighbours with record luxury villa deal in celeb-loved UN Village

“Triple threat” entertainer Lee Seung Gi and his wife, Lee Da In, have joined the many wealthy South Korean celebrities flocking to the elite Hannam-dong neighbourhood for luxury living. The K-drama stars have reportedly moved into a high-end villa in the heart of Seoul’s Yongsan district. Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi tied the knot at a lavish Seoul ceremony in April 2023. They were eventually blessed with a baby girl in February 2024.(Instagram)

K-drama stars Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In move into new home after record-high settlement

K-media outlet E-Daily’s exclusive report on January 6 established that the Vagabond actor had snapped up the luxury abode after signing a “Jeonse” agreement for a unit in Lanuvo Hannam, a posh residence in the gated compound of luxury villas in UN Village, in August 2024. The South Korean housing lease system requires tenants to make a large lump-sum deposit to the landlord to secure their right to live in the property.

Also read | Winners of 39th Golden Disc Awards Day 2: Seventeen steals the show with Album of the Year; IVE, Enhypen, ZB1 follow

According to AllKpop, the landlord must return the amount to the tenant after the lease period ends. Lee Seung Gi’s Jeonse lease scored him a 2,750 square feet unit on the second floor. Official records highlight that the lease, expiring in August 2026, is worth 10.5 billion KRW (approx $7.2 million), marking the highest transaction in the real estate market in Seoul for 2024 and 2025.

A pantheon of celebrities calls the affluent neighbourhood in Seoul its home

The Hannam-dong neighbourhood has earned its prominent stature as one of the favourite go-to residence options among notable figures from the business and entertainment industries. It hosts a trio of acclaimed apartment buildings: the UN Village, Nine One Hannam and Hannam Hill.

As per Tatler Asia, the first of the three is home to BLACKPINK’s Jennie and The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo. Meanwhile, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon owns a $7.3 million penthouse apartment in the second. On the other hand, BTS members’ real estate investment chapter included the group’s shared living residence in Hannam, The Hill. Their solo home chapters have seen Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, invest in multiple apartments in the same complex. In 2018, Suga splurged on a UN Village house. As part of their personal saga, Jimin landed an affluent Nine One Hannam apartment.

Also read | BTS' Kim Taehyung in Squid Game 3? Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon respond

About the prestigious UN Village villa

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married in April 2023. The couple welcomed a baby girl in February 2024 and initially lived in a residential commercial apartment in Samseong-dong. Their presumed Lanuvo Hannam relocation has added to the buzzworthy status of the neighbourhood’s best villa—also home to EXO’s Baekhyun. The complex was completed in 2022, and its exclusive housing arrangement includes only four units, each occupying a separate floor.