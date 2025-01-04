BTS' Kim Taehyung in Squid Game 3? Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon respond

Following bombastic rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio joining the Squid Game Season 3 cast, BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung's name has also been roped into fan-treasured speculations. Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon responded to rumours of BTS V's involvement in Squid Game Season 3 in a recent BuzzFeed interview. (X)

Gone are the days when Squid Game was just K-drama enthusiasts' little secret starring new-found standout actors taking the world by storm. The first season's full-blown-out success has paved the way for all things big in the following sequels of the hit Netflix sensation.

Also read | How Squid Game 2 reunited an ex-K-drama couple that dated IRL; one of them again shares a controversy-riddled past

Squid Game Season 2 alone introduced fans to a grand roster of new cast member introductions. The series has undoubtedly dragged its reputation for infamous reasons attached to the many male actor castings shrouded in years-old controversies and scandals. However, there's no denying that the December 26 premiere welcoming the likes of Yim Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, Park Gyu Young, Kang Ha Neul and Lee Jin Wook, among others, has boosted the show's skyrocketing visibility. Love it or hate it, there's no turning back from the fact that Season 2 has equally shaped up to be one of the biggest shows in Netflix's history, thanks to its record-breaking opening with the show ranking No 1 in 92 of the 93 countries the streamer lists on its weekly rankings (December 23-29).

BTS' V / Kim Taehyung Squid Game rumours

Years of speculation have led BTS ARMYs to this point. Season 2 already brought on a K-pop heavy cast roster, including former IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri, ex-BIGBANG singer T.O.P., aka Choi Seung Hyung, and ZE:A's Siwan. Now that Netflix has seemingly slipped out the Season 3 premiere date for June 2025, fans couldn't help but jog their memories for long-lost clues tying the show's strings back to BTS' V. Taehyung suspiciously donned the Squid Game guard cosplay during the K-pop act's PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concerts in Los Angeles. Moreover, he and the show's leading star, Lee Jung Jae previously snapped a selfie, still visible on the latter's Instagram profile, hinting at their potential multiple hangout sessions.

On top of that, V is believed to share a close bond with Siwan as well. The Squid Game Season 2 newcomer previously mentioned the BTS star in an interview, addressing that Taehyung was one of the last additions to his Instagram following list at the time.

Also read | Squid Game controversies swell with Park Sung Hoon's porn parody post on Instagram amid national mourning

Squid Game lead actors respond to BTS V rumours

All these receipts that served as blasts from the past have come full circle now that Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were directly asked about the rumours of V possibly joining the cast in the threequel. BuzzFeed UK interviewed the duo this week. Doing the BTS ARMY a favour, the outlet came right out and popped the question.

The tongue-tied Squid Game duo's faces lit up as soon as they heard V's name being dragged into the conversation. Lee quickly abrupted the train of thought, saying, “I can't say anything about that,” whereas a beaming Wi Ha Joon maintained his “No comment” stance.

Hopeful fans haven't yet accepted this response as an outright rejection of their “Kim Taehyung actor” comeback agenda.

Check out Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon's reaction to being asked about BTS V's potential role in Squid Game Season 3: