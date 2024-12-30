Squid Game season 2 makes history, tops charts in 93 countries on Netflix

Netflix's global phenomenon Squid Game has returned with its highly anticipated Season 2, and it's already breaking records. Building on the monumental success of Season 1, which became the most-watched Netflix series of all time, Season 2 has achieved a new milestone. Also read: Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he 'smiles inside' after killing off characters, talks about season 3 The second season 2 features more characters and consequently more backstories.

It has become the first series in Netflix history to debut at number one in all 93 countries where the platform is available, solidifying its position as a truly global sensation.

New record

According to Forbes, season 2 is the first series to debut at number 1 in all 93 countries where Netflix is available. And it is the entire globe from the US, to Cyprus to Honduras to Kenya to Oman to Thailand.

When it comes to viewership, Squid Game Season 1 has 265.2 million views on the platform, which roughly equates to 2.2 billion hours viewed. It is the top of Netflix's top 10 most popular shows, not just in non-English, but across the platform.

So far, Netflix hasn't released the numbers for Season 2. It is yet to be seen if Squid Game season 2 would be able to break the 2.2 billion hours viewed of season one.

However, Squid Game season 2 is not being received as well as season 1. It is down to a 63 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as opposed to an 83 per cent for season 1.

About the show

The latest season of the South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game dropped on Netflix this Christmas. Hwang Dong-hyuk created, wrote, and directed Squid Game for Netflix. The web series revolves around a secret contest in which players facing financial hardships play a series of deadly children’s games to win massive prize money. The first season of the show became Netflix's most-watched series in 2021. A third and final season is expected to be released in 2025.

