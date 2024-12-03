Lee Jung-jae says Player 456 is out for justice in Squid Game 2

The Korean drama series Squid Game took the entire world by storm with its craze and popularity in 2021. The series became a global phenomenon, earning nods and laurels at some of the most prestigious award ceremonies including the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards. Three years later, the show is returning with a second season on Netflix, and in a recent interview with Fever FM, Lee Jung-jae aka Player 456 and the winner of the games in first season, opens up on what to expect from the second season. Lee Jung-jae on Squid Game 2

When asked if his character is out for vengeance from the people behind the games in Squid Game 2, Jung-jae said, “Yes, Gi-hun wants to bring all the hosts behind the game to justice. So, he’s very strongly determined to stop the game.”

He also opened up on why he thinks the show is still so popular even after a three-year wait between the seasons: “I guess it’s the iconic design and the relatable characters, relatable situations and emotions. That’s why people love the show. It’s been a few years, but I am really happy that fans are still enjoying the show. And I think it’s of course because of the games as well. It’s something that people could play along too. There could be lots of different reasons too but we’re just really happy that they are still enjoying it.”

While the violence in the show did take the audience aback, for Jung-jae it was still secondary to the emotional toll it took. He said, “Instead of the physical violent scenes, what really hit me more was the emotional violence. Because in the games, I develop these good relationships and friendships with people, but then because this is a survival game, I have to win and compete with these people and prevail as the winner to survive. So, that was the hardest part for me.” When asked if he knows about the popularity of the show in India, he wrapped up saying, “I should try to go to India and find out.”