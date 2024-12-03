Squid Game 2: Lee Byung-hun explains why Front Man is more than just a cold killer, series' popularity in India and more

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun is set to return for the second season of the hugely popular Squid Game series, where he’ll reprise his role as the Front Man, the character responsible for overseeing the deadly game and maintaining order. Lee Byung-hun file photo; the actor's still from Squid Games

In a recent interview on Fever FM’s Just Too Filmy show, the 54-year-old actor shared how he manages to separate his on-screen persona from his personal life, particularly given the intense violence and gore featured in the Netflix series.

“Getting into a character, immersing yourself into the situation that you have to portray today and doing the same thing the next day — getting into the character and getting out of it — this entire process is what actors are responsible for doing. And I believe self-control is essential in this process,” Byung-hun said.

The actor added, “I try not to fall to a point where it’s too deep and too difficult to get out of. Although there are many scenes that show blood and people dying in the series, I believe what is even more cruel than those violent scenes are the situations where the contestants are forced to make a decision that may end up killing other contestants.”

While there are theories about the Front Man being a good guy, the character is portrayed in the series as a cold killer.

What does Byung-hun think about it? “Well, in the past, he may have been different. But it’s been a very long time since Front Man lost all hope in humanity. So, I think it is up to the viewers to decide as they watch this character whether there is still this glimpse of humaneness left in him,” the actor expressed.

The series, which also starred Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, was a massive hit in India upon its release. And there's massive buzz online for its upcoming second season which will release on December 26.

Asked about the popularity of the series in India, he said, “Well, actually, I wasn’t aware that it was such a great hit specifically in India. But I did hear that the series was really popular in all corners of the world.”