Squid Game season 2 trailer: Seong Gi-hun strikes back to raise the stakes in Netflix's deadly Korean series

Squid Game season 2 trailer: The wait is over for Squid Game fans as the official trailer for season 2 is finally out. The makers of the global hit series released the trailer on Wednesday. Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, is stepping back into the deadly survival arena. (Also Read: Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon and Big Bet's Lee Dong Hwi break up after 9 years of dating) Squid Game season 2 trailer: Seong Gi-hun strikes back

What's in the trailer?

Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, makes it clear why he's returning. When asked why he's back, he firmly says: “I'm trying to put an end to this game.” After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun strikes back, this time with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of what the games are truly about, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while also trying to save their lives.

Netflix shared an official synopsis where it was revealed that the story takes place three years after Gi-hun won. "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won," reads the synopsis.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the YouTube comment section. One of them commented, “Character development of player 456 is unbelievable (100 emoji).” Another wrote, “Hope this will be a good one like the previous season (red heart emoji).”

About Squid Game

Returning cast members include Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. The new season will also introduce a new cast members Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, among others. Squid Game season 2 will drop on December 26.

Squid Game is Netflix's most popular series of all time, and was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The show became a cultural phenomenon, breaking records and sparking discussions about inequality and desperation in modern society. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

– With ANI inputs