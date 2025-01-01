Will Leonardo DiCaprio star in Squid Game 3? Netflix issues statement, gives update about next season

What was the rumour about Leonardo DiCaprio, Squid Game 3

Earlier, OSEN reported that Leonardo had allegedly completed a surprise appearance for Squid Game 3. It had also said that the filming was reportedly held under secrecy in 2024. Leonardo's role was said to be minor, with all character details kept strictly confidential in order to avoid spoilers, as per the report.

What Netflix has said

Now, a representative of Netflix has said, “The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”

Squid Game 3 will premier this year

Fans of the show were also in for a surprise as Netflix announced that Squid Game 3 will premiere in 2025. On Wednesday, Netflix announced, as per Soompi, that Squid Game 2 achieved 68 million views in its first week of release. This made it the most-watched first week in Netflix history.

Alongside this announcement, Netflix also unveiled a special teaser poster for season 3 of the show. The poster features Young Hee, the unforgettable icon from the Red Light, Green Light game. It also featured a new robot character Cheol Su, who made a surprise appearance in the post-credits scene of Season 2’s finale.

About Squid Game

Squid Game season two premiered on December 26 last year. It starred Lee Jung-jae and centred around a secret competition in South Korea that target people in debt and the winner get a big cash prize. However, losing the game is deadly. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game season one released in 2021.

Speaking with AP recently, Dong-hyuk said that he originally conceived of the show 15 years ago as a two-hour film but it failed to gain traction with financiers or even interested actors. He put it aside and worked on other films instead. He then had the idea to make it a TV series instead and took the project to Netflix. There, it could reach a wide audience. “I never in my wildest dream thought it was going to be this huge,” he had said.