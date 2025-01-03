Netflix ‘accidentally’ leaks Squid Game 3 release date; deletes video later

Looks like Netflix might have accidentally spilled the beans on Squid Game's final season, which was rumored to drop in 2025. After the three-year wait for season 2, which ended on a cliffhanger, fans were left wondering if they'd have to endure another 2-3 years for the final chapter. Well, say no more! The OTT giant might've "accidentally" teased that the wait won't be as long as expected, or maybe they just know how to market suspense! Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk finished his script a decade ago but failed to attract funding as investors were reluctant and called it "too bloody, unfamiliar and abstruse".

Netflix teases Squid Game 3 release date

After snagging six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe, Netflix's most-watched series of 2021, Squid Game, wrapped up its second season run on the OTT platform. However, the ending was not what fans were hoping for. But, for relief, the announcement of season 3 came tucked away in the teaser, which was soon made available.

The clip, featuring the chilling robot duo Young Hee and her newly introduced partner Chul Su, was initially released with a release date: June 27, 2025. However, this information, along with the teaser itself, quickly disappeared from Netflix Korea's YouTube channel, leaving fans bewildered and eager for confirmation.

Fans quickly spotted what appeared to be a slip-up from Netflix. In the clip, the infamous "Jack and Jill" robot dolls, were seen starting a whole new game. The title of the video was Squid Game Season 3 2025 Release. People online are wondering if it was a real mistake, or if Netflix was just trying to get everyone talking. But, fans are happy that they won't have to wait long for another dose of thrill and chill.

About Squid Game Season 3

Although the upcoming release is often referred to as Squid Game season 3, creator Hwang Dong Hyuk has clarified that it’s more of a continuation of Season 2, or Part 2, rather than a traditional new season. Here's the explanation behind it:

Hwang originally intended to make Squid Game as a single series. However, as the story developed followed by the global fame and love it garnered, it became too expansive for just one season. The storyline, which follows Gi Hun's journey as he returns to the game and attempts to incite a revolt, naturally gets divided into two parts.

“Gi-hun's revolt going into a failure, him ending up losing his best friend, that itself being yet another important climatic event in the first half of the season, so into season two,” Hwang said in an interview with Variety.

Production for both seasons was done simultaneously, making this release more of a massive 14-episode thrill split into two parts. So, while it’s technically not Season 3, Netflix is still labeling it as such, likely because they know viewers are eager for the resolution of Season 2's cliffhangers.