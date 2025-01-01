Yoo Yeon Seok beats Lee Jung Jae in buzz rankings despite Squid Game Season 2 supremacy over When the Phone Rings on OTT

Yoo Yeon Seok had for so long been sailing the “underrated” ship of K-drama actors. However, his last project of 2024, MBC’s melodrama series When the Phone Rings, co-starring Chae Soo Bin, has undeniably helped boost his popularity among South Korean and international audiences alike. Thanks to his latest K-drama’s Netflix distribution rights, the show has maintained a top-ranking stance on both the domestic FUNdex chart and the global streamer’s weekly Top 10 rankings. When the Phone Rings star Yoo Yeon Seok left his competition in the dust by standing atop the buzz rankings for the year's final week, beating even Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae.(Instagram)

Last updated on New Year’s Eve, the Good Data Corporation's ‘K-Content Online BuzzWorthiness’ chart beamed with Yoo at the top of the overall performers' chart. Even on the Drama Performers BuzzWorthiness Top 10 list, the heartthrob boasted his winning position, defeating any and every force of competition from the superhit sensation Squid Game Season 2’s star-studded cast.

When the Phone Rings vs Squid Game Season 2

Despite being up against talents like the Netflix original K-drama’s lead Lee Jung Jae and his indomitable co-stars Choi Seung Hyun, Gong Yoo and Lee Byung Hyun, Yeon Seok stood his ground, defeating the best of the best. Meanwhile, his onscreen partner, Chae Soo Bin, also attained a top spot at #4 this week. The Tale of Lady Ok’s Lim Ji Yeon followed Yoo at #2, trailing behind by barely decimal points on the Drama Performers rankings.

Although Yoo Yeon Seok’s supremacy prevailed over the Squid Game sequel’s ensemble cast members, the Netflix series remained undefeated on the TV-OTT buzzworthy rankings. Maintaining a vast gap, the December 26 premiere pulled ahead with an eye-widening 54.36% buzzworthiness score. When the Phone Rings came in second with a 9.30% score.

New K-dramas in Top 10 buzz rankings this week

Merely months after securing a fan-favourite status with her performance in Love Next Door, Kim Ji Eun made her back-to-back 2024 acting comeback with Channel A’s Check In Hanyang on December 21. Also starring Bae In Hyuk, Jung Gun Joo, and Park Jae Chan, the coming-of-age historical romance title swung into the Top 10 TV-OTT list at #7.

Over a year after delivering a standout performance in Twinkling Watermelon, Ryeoun made his highly anticipated return in ENA’s Namib on December 23. The slice-of-life workplace drama that sneaks a peek into the exploitative nature of the K-pop industry earned a spot on the TV-OTT rankings at #9.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 4 of December

TV-OTT TV 1. Squid Game Season 2 - 54.36% (Netflix) 1. When the Phone Rings - 23.84% 2. When the Phone Rings - 9.30% (MBC) 2. The Tale of Lady Ok - 18.80% 3. The Tale of Lady Ok - 7.33% (JTBC) 3. The Fiery Priest 2 - 11.64% 4. The Fiery Priest 2 (SBS) 4. Love Your Enemy 5. Love Your Enemy (tvN) 5. Check In Hanyang 6. Light Shop (Disney+) 6. Parole Examiner Lee 7. Check In Hanyang (Channel A) 7. Namib 8. Parole Examiner Lee (tvN) 8. Who is She! (KBS2) 9. Namib (ENA) 9. Iron Family (KBS2) 10. Family Matters (Coupang Play) 10. Cinderalla Game (KBS2)

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in Week 4 of December