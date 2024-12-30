Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin crowned best couple at MBC Drama Awards 2024: Winners list leaked despite cancelled live show

Although the pre-recorded broadcast for the 2024 MBC Drama Awards was rescheduled in light of the tragic Jeju Air flight crash-landing, the winners list from the live show was inevitably leaked online on Monday, December 30. South Korean TV personality Kim Sung Joo reportedly reprised his long-running hosting duties alongside Chae Soo Bin. It marked the When the Phone Rings K-drama starlet's first main MC gig since her acting debut. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin's performance in the MBC Drama When the Phone Rings has officially secured a major win following rave fan review. (Instagram - yoo_yeonseok)

Knight Flower's Lee Hanee, Wonderful World's Kim Nam Joo, Chief Detective 1958's Lee Je Hoon, Bitter Sweet Hell's Kim Hee Sung, Black Out's Byun Yo Han, Doubt's Han Suk Kyu and When the Phone Rings' Yoo Yeon Seok were nominated for the night's Grand Prize / Daesang. Meanwhile, the Best Couple Award nods were secured by Lee Jong Won and Lee Hanee (Knight Flower), Lee Hye Young and Kim Hee Sun (Bitter Sweet Hell), Han Suk Kyu and Cha Won Bin (Doubt), Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin (When the Phone Rings), and Lee Je Hoon and Lee Dong Hwi (Chief Detective 1958).

The presenters' lineup featured the main leads of upcoming 2025 MBC dramas Motel California, Undercover High School and Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. Here are all the reported winners of the night.

2024 MBC Drama Awards winners

Best New Actor: Heo Nam Joon for When the Phone Rings and Lee Ga Seop for Black Out

Best New Actress: Chae Won Bin for Doubt

Best Actor: Byun Yo Han for Black Out

Best Actress: Kim Nam Joo for Wonderful World

Best Couple: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin for When the Phone Rings

Drama of the Year: Chief Detective 1958

Excellence Award: Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower and Chae Soo Bin for When the Phone Rings

Top Excellence Award: Yoo Yeon Seok for When the Phone Rings, Lee Je Hoon for Chief Detective 1958, and Lee Hanee for Knight Flower

DAESANG / Grand Prize: Han Suk Kyu for Doubt