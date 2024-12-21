When the Phone Rings' ratings shoot up in second half; Fiery Priest 2 charges toward finale with record highs

As 2024 draws to a close, fans are bidding farewell to some beloved Korean dramas while eagerly anticipating new releases. The highly successful sequel to The Fiery Priest is approaching its finale, leaving fans wanting more. Meanwhile, MBC's record-breaking drama, When the Phone Rings, has entered its second half, with a limited series run expected to continue until January. Amid this excitement continues to build for the highly anticipated release of Squid Game 2. When the Phone Rings enters second half

When The Phone Rings kicks second half with top ratings

Stealing the No. 2 position on Netflix and dominating the non-English TV series chart on the OTT platform, Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae So Bin’s starrer is also receiving rave viewership on national television. MBC’s show, which airs episodes every Friday and Saturday—with Friday ratings typically lower than weekend ones—kicked off the second half of its run with an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

Also read: NewJeans' Hanni gets reported as Illegal immigrant to customs amid ADOR contract termination: Report

The Fiery Priest 2 approaches finale with record ratings

On December 20, ahead of its highly anticipated finale, The Fiery Priest 2 continued its winning streak, securing first place in its time slot across all channels. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode achieved an impressive nationwide rating of 11.9 percent, a dramtic increase from the previous week’s episode. The series follows the gripping story of a hot-tempered priest and a determined detective who join forces to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of a clergy member.

Squid Game 2 release date

Netflix’s smash hit Squid Game, the show that took the Hallyu wave to new heights, is set to return with its highly anticipated sequel this December 26. After rolling out a reality series inspired by the original, Netflix is now gearing up to bring back fan favorites Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and Lee Byung Hun in the lead roles for the next chapter.

The official synopsis of season 2 reads, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind, Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Meanwhile, Squid Game season 3 has also been confirmed by the cast. The show will make it to the OTT platform somewhere in 2025.

Also read: Song Joong Ki reveals wife Katy’s family background for the first time: ‘My mother-in-law…’

When the Stars Gossip release date

Lee Min Ho is making his return in 2025 with When the Stars Gossip, set to release on January 4. The series follows him as Gong Ryong, a doctor and tourist at a space station. Playing the secret son of Korea’s wealthiest conglomerate, Lee Min Ho’s path crosses with Commander Eve Kim, a perfectionist on her first mission. As their contrasting personalities clash, they develop undeniable chemistry.

According to Netflix, “the first “earth-to-space romance,” When the Stars Gossip offers a fresh take on a classic love story. Set in an environment where everything is limited — except the depth of their feelings — the series promises an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter, challenges, and swoon-worthy moments.”