Song Joong Ki reveals wife Katy’s family background for the first time: ‘My mother-in-law…’

Korean drama star Song Joong Ki, usually tight-lipped about his personal life, finally let a little bit slip during a recent press conference in Seoul. The Descendants of the Sun actor was there to talk about his new crime thriller, Bogotá: City of the Lost, set against the backdrop of Colombia. During the event, Song shared his unique connection to the country hinting that it might also hold special significance for his wife, making the shooting location a lot more meaningful. K-drama actor Song Joong Ki with his wife Katy in Rome.

Song Joong Ki breaks silence on wife’s background

When Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki married his wife Katy Louise Saunders in 2023, the world was left surprised by how little information there was about her. Then, just as quickly, they announced they were expecting their first child, leaving even less room for details about their love story. Now, with the arrival of their second child, Song himself shed some light on the situation. He attended a press preview for his movie Bogotá: City of the Lost in Gangnam, Seoul, followed by a special interview.

During the press conference, the conversation shifted to the film's portrayal of Bogotá. When asked if he was worried about the movie presenting a one-sided view of Colombia's capital as a crime hotspot, Song surprised everyone with a personal connection. "Actually, my mother-in-law is Colombian," he revealed, a hint of a smile playing on his lips. "Many of my wife's family members live there." This personal connection allowed him to witness firsthand the country's efforts to shed its negative reputation.

"The Colombia I experienced was full of life!" he stressed. "Excitement, passion, and incredible food – seriously, it was delicious." He continued, "I saw the people there actively working to move beyond that stereotypical image." For unversed, Katy is a former British actress known for starring in films like The Borgia, Third Person, and The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

About Song Joong Ki’s Bogotá: City of the Lost in Gangnam

Bogotá: City of the Lost" is an upcoming South Korean crime thriller directed by Kim Seong Je. Starring Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon, and Kwon Hae Hyo. The film follows the story of Guk Hee (Song Joong-ki), a young man who travels to Bogotá, Colombia, in the hopes of a better life amid the IMF crisis.

There, he becomes entangled with a local customs broker, Soo Young (Lee Hee Joon), and a Korean community leader, Sergeant Park (Kwon Hae Hyo). As Guk Hee explores the dangerous streets of Bogotá, he'll face unexpected challenges and risks. The film is set to be released on December 31st.

In teaser posters, Song Joong Ki’s outfit and makeup garnered a lot of attention. Speaking about his character’s look and feel he said, “I was surprised when the costume designer first showed me the clothes. I wasn’t sure if they were right, but once we got to Colombia, they made sense.” He also added, “Spanish is a very expressive language, so I naturally started using more gestures.”