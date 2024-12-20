WEi's Kim Yo Han confirmed for new college romance K-drama by Top Management's director

K-pop idol-turned-actor, Kim Yo Han, is ready to charm us once again! He has been confirmed to take on the lead role in a new Korean drama, where he'll slip into the role of a college student exploring the halls of an engineering department. The WEi member, who recently exited the group's comeback for the first time in nearly one year and seven months, is also starring in an SBS drama. WEi's Kim Yo Han confirmed for new K-drama(pic- OUI Entertainment)

Kim Yo Han roped in for a new romance drama

The upcoming drama, titled 4th Love Revolution, is slated to be directed by Yoon Sung Ho ( This is How It Turns Out, Going to the Blue House and Top Management,) and Han In Mi (The Trend is Lily). The announcement of Yo Han's casting as the male lead of the show came on December 19th.

Speaking about his role he said, “When I first [read the script], I laughed a lot and felt excited.” He continued, “I’m looking forward to showing a different side of myself through the character Kang Min Hak. Please give [the drama] lots of anticipation and interest.”

The drama is set to air in 2025; however, the female casting for the same has not been revealed yet. Meanwhile, Yo Han is also currently filming another drama, Try: We Will Be Miracles, where he is portraying the role of Yoon Seong Jun, the captain of the rugby team.

Story of the 4th Love Revolution

The story centers on Kang Min Hak, an influencer and campus heartthrob who seems to have it all but prefers a more laid-back life. Yo Han will take on the role of Kang Min Hak, a modeling student whose fame skyrockets after a reality dating show. The second lead is Goo Yeon San, an academic superstar who struggles with romance. The male lead gets entangled with engineering students who are his complete opposites in every way and experiences an unexpectedly chaotic college life.

WEi’s comeback

The group is gearing up for their comeback with a new mini-album called The Feelings. However, there's a change in the lineup. Kim Yo Han will not be participating in this comeback due to his drama schedule. The remaining six members - Daehyeon, Donghan, Yongha, Yohan, Seokhwa, and Junseo will be taking the stage together after more than one and a half years. The group has already started teasing fans with unique teaser videos on their official social media accounts, building excitement for their upcoming release.

Speaking about the comeback OUI Entertainment stated, “For this promotional activity, Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, Kang Seok Hwa, and Kim Jun Seo will be participating. Please show lots of anticipation for the new album, through which fans can witness WEi’s musical growth achieved through continuous challenges. We also ask for your understanding as Kim Yo Han will not be participating in this album due to his drama filming, and the album and promotional activities will proceed with the five members.”